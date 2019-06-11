Xbox Game Pass für Windows-PCs mit 100+ Spielen gestartet

Panagiotis Kolokythas

Metro Exodus, Wolfenstein 2 und mehr: Microsofts Spiele-Flatrate für PCs kostet nur 3,99 Euro/Monat. Diese Spiele erhalten Sie.

Vergrößern Microsoft Xbox Game Pass jetzt auch für PCs verfügbar

Microsoft hat den Startschuss für die Beta von Xbox Game Pass für Windows-PCs gegeben. Während der Beta-Phase kostet die Nutzung des Dienstes nur 3,99 Euro pro Monat (später: 9,99 Euro/Monat). Dafür erhalten die Gamer den Zugriff auf über 100 Windows-Spiele, wobei die Bibliothek monatlich vergrößert wird.

Für die Xbox One bietet Microsoft den Game Pass bereits seit geraumer Zeit an. Das gleiche Konzept wird nun auf Windows-PCs erweitert. Das Prinzip: Solange das Abo besteht, können die Abonnenten auf alle Spiele ohne jegliche Begrenzung zugreifen. Alle von Microsoft Game Studios entwickelten Spiele landen mit dem Tag der Veröffentlichung in Game Pass. Hinzu kommen aber auch Spiele von vielen anderen Publishern, die sich am Game Pass beteiligen.

Für bestehende Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass für Xbox und Xbox Live Gold bietet Microsoft zudem eine günstige Möglichkeit an, ihre Abos zu Xbox Game Pass Ultimate zusammenzufassen. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate enthält also Game Pass für Xbox, Game Pass für PC und Live Gold.

Zum Start gibt es auch ein besonderes Angebot von Microsoft: Sie können Xbox Game Pass Ultimate im ersten Monat für nur 1 Euro ausprobieren.

Xbox Game Pass für PC: Diese Spiele sind zum Start dabei

Das Angebot von Xbox Game Pass für PC zum Start kann sich durchaus sehen lassen. Mit dabei ist beispielsweise Metro Exodus, welches erst im Februar erschien und dessen PC-Version bisher nur im Epic Games Store erhältlich war. In den nächsten Monaten werden auch Gears of War 5, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition hinzugefügt, sobald die Spiele verfügbar sind.

Aber diese Spiele können Sie über Xbox Game Pass für PC für 3,99 Euro/Monat (später: 9,99 Euro/Monat) jetzt sofort spielen: