Xbox Game Pass für Windows-PCs mit 100+ Spielen gestartet

Metro Exodus, Wolfenstein 2 und mehr: Microsofts Spiele-Flatrate für PCs kostet nur 3,99 Euro/Monat. Diese Spiele erhalten Sie.
Microsoft hat den Startschuss für die Beta von Xbox Game Pass für Windows-PCs gegeben. Während der Beta-Phase kostet die Nutzung des Dienstes nur 3,99 Euro pro Monat (später: 9,99 Euro/Monat). Dafür erhalten die Gamer den Zugriff auf über 100 Windows-Spiele, wobei die Bibliothek monatlich vergrößert wird.
Für die Xbox One bietet Microsoft den Game Pass bereits seit geraumer Zeit an. Das gleiche Konzept wird nun auf Windows-PCs erweitert. Das Prinzip: Solange das Abo besteht, können die Abonnenten auf alle Spiele ohne jegliche Begrenzung zugreifen. Alle von Microsoft Game Studios entwickelten Spiele landen mit dem Tag der Veröffentlichung in Game Pass. Hinzu kommen aber auch Spiele von vielen anderen Publishern, die sich am Game Pass beteiligen.
Für bestehende Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass für Xbox und Xbox Live Gold bietet Microsoft zudem eine günstige Möglichkeit an, ihre Abos zu Xbox Game Pass Ultimate zusammenzufassen. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate enthält also Game Pass für Xbox, Game Pass für PC und Live Gold.
Zum Start gibt es auch ein besonderes Angebot von Microsoft: Sie können Xbox Game Pass Ultimate im ersten Monat für nur 1 Euro ausprobieren.
Xbox Game Pass für PC: Diese Spiele sind zum Start dabei
Das Angebot von Xbox Game Pass für PC zum Start kann sich durchaus sehen lassen. Mit dabei ist beispielsweise Metro Exodus, welches erst im Februar erschien und dessen PC-Version bisher nur im Epic Games Store erhältlich war. In den nächsten Monaten werden auch Gears of War 5, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition hinzugefügt, sobald die Spiele verfügbar sind.
Aber diese Spiele können Sie über Xbox Game Pass für PC für 3,99 Euro/Monat (später: 9,99 Euro/Monat) jetzt sofort spielen:
-
Abzu
-
Apocalipsis
-
ARK: Survival Evolved
-
Astroneer
-
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
-
Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe
-
Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
-
Bomber Crew
-
Book of Demons
-
Bridge Constructor Portal
-
Broforce
-
Brothers a Tale of Two Sons
-
Cluster Truck
-
Crackdown 3
-
Crosscode
-
Die for Valhalla!
-
Die Stille des Windes
-
Disneyland Adventures
-
Everspace
-
FEZ
-
Football Manager 2019
-
Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition
-
Full Metal Furies
-
Gears of War 4
-
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
-
Gucamelee! 2
-
Halo Spartan Strike
-
Halo Wars 2
-
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
-
Halo: Spartan Assault
-
Hatoful Boyfriend
-
Hellblade: Senua´s Sacrifice
-
Hello Neighbor
-
Hollow Knight
-
Hotline Miami
-
Imperator Rome
-
Into the Breach
-
Kingsway
-
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
-
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
-
Metal Slug X
-
Metro Exodus
-
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moon
-
Moonlighter
-
Mudrunner
-
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
-
Neon Chrome
-
Old Man´s Journey
-
Operencia: The Stolen Sun
-
Opus Magnum
-
Ori and the Blind Forest
-
Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You
-
Oxenfree
-
Pony Island
-
Recore
-
Rime: Windows Edition
-
Riptide GP: Renegade
-
Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
-
Rise of the Tomb Raider
-
Riverbond
-
Ruiner
-
Rush: Ein Disney-Pixar-Abenteuer
-
Samorost 3
-
Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
-
Shenmue I & II
-
Silence - The Whispered World 2
-
Sinner
-
Slay the Spire
-
Smple and Sacrifice
-
Snake Pass
-
State of Decay 2
-
Stealth Inc 2
-
Steamworld Dig 2
-
Sunset Overdrive
-
Super Lucky´s Tale
-
Superhot für Windows 10
-
Supermarket Shriek
-
Surviving Mars
-
Tacoma
-
The Banner Saga 2
-
The Flame in the Flood
-
The Gardens Between
-
The Last Door. Season 2
-
The Messenger
-
The Outer Worlds
-
The Surge
-
The Turing Test
-
Thimbleweed Park
-
Thumper
-
Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
-
Tyranny - Gold Edition
-
Valkyria Chronicles
-
Vampyr
-
Void Bastards
-
Wandersong
-
Wargroove
-
Wasteland 2: Director´s Cut
-
We Happy Few
-
West of Loathing
-
Wizard of Legend
-
Wolfenstein II
-
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
-
Zoo Tycoon