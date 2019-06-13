Viele Laptops der Firma Acer bei Amazon im Angebot

Amazon bietet aktuell viele Acer-Laptops mit Preisreduzierungen um bis zu 30 Prozent an.
Amazon hat heute günstige Preise für eine große Palette an Acer-Laptops. Die Preise sind dabei um bis zu 30 Prozent reduziert. Mit dabei sind Produkte aus den Serien Aspire, Swift, Spin, Nitro und Predator.
Einige Highlights der Acer-Laptops aus dem Angebot haben wir hier für Sie aufgelistet:
Aspire-Laptops
Acer Aspire 3 A315-33-P6HG
39,6 cm (15,6 Zoll Full-HD matt) Multimedia-Notebook (Intel Pentium N3710, 4 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel HD, Win 10) schwarz
für 329 statt 449 Euro
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52-39FF
39,6 cm (15,6 Zoll Full-HD matt) Multimedia-Laptop (Intel Core i3-8145U, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Intel UHD, Win 10 Home) schwarz
für 429 statt 549 Euro
Nitro-Laptops
Acer Nitro 5 Spin NP515-51-53DZ
39,6 cm (15,6 Zoll Full-HD-Multitouch IPS) Gaming-Notebook (Intel Core i5-8250U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 1000 GB HDD, Geforce GTX 1050 (4 GB VRAM), Win 10) rot/schwarz
für 899 statt 1199 Euro
Spin-Laptops
Acer Spin 5 SP513-53N-722Y
33,8 cm (13,3 Zoll Multitouch Full-HD IPS) Convertible Notebook (Intel Core i7-8565U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB PCIe SSD, Intel UHD 620, Win 10 Home) grau
für 799 statt 1099 Euro
Predator-Laptops
Predator Helios 300 PH317-52-52NX
43,9 cm (17,3 Zoll Full-HD IPS) Gaming-Laptop (Intel Core i5-8300H, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD + 1000 GB HDD, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM), Win 10) schwarz
für 899 statt 1299 Euro
Predator Helios 300 PH315-51-53MU
39,6 cm (15,6 Zoll Full-HD IPS matt) Gaming-Notebook (Intel Core i5-8300H, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD + 1000 GB HDD, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060, Win 10) schwarz/rot
für 1049 statt 1299 Euro
Das waren nur einige der Angebote der reduzierten Acer-Laptops, alle weiteren Notebook-Angebote finden Sie auf der Amazon-Seite:
Acer Laptops & Convertibles jetzt im Angebot
