Video: MS Flight Simulator von 1982 bis 2020

In diesem Video zeigt Microsoft, wie sich der Flight Simulator über die letzten 38 Jahre weiterentwickelt hat.
Nach 14 Jahren Pause dürfen sich Flugsimulations-Fans freuen: Der neue Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 steht in den Startlöchern und ist für Xbox Game-Pass-Abonnenten in der Standard-Version gratis (statt 69,99 Euro,
hier im Microsoft Store
). Das Spiel ist ab dem 18. August 00:00 Uhr für PC erhältlich. Später soll es auch eine Version für die Xbox One und wohl auch Xbox Series X geben.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 gespielt: Pure Magie
Passend zum Start hat das für den Flight-Simulator zuständige Team bei Microsoft das Video „Microsoft Flight Simulator: A History“ veröffentlicht, in dem alle bisher veröffentlichten Versionen im bewegten Bildern zu sehen sind. Das Video zeigt mit pompöser Orchester-Musik eindrucksvoll, wie sich die Computerspiele-Technik in den letzten Jahrzehnten verbessert hat.
Konkret sind in dem Video zu sehen:
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 1.0 - aus dem Jahre 1982 (noch Monochrom)
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2.0 - 1984 (zum ersten Mal in Farbe)
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 3.0 - 1988
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4.0 - 1989
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 5.0 - 1993
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 95 - 1996
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 98 - 1997
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2000 - 1999
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2002 - 2001
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight - 2003
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator X - 2006
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 - 2020