Video: MS Flight Simulator von 1982 bis 2020

17.08.2020 | 12:29 Uhr | Panagiotis Kolokythas

In diesem Video zeigt Microsoft, wie sich der Flight Simulator über die letzten 38 Jahre weiterentwickelt hat.

Microsoft Flight Simulator von 1.0 bis 2020
© Youtube / Microsoft

Nach 14 Jahren Pause dürfen sich Flugsimulations-Fans freuen: Der neue Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 steht in den Startlöchern und ist für Xbox Game-Pass-Abonnenten in der Standard-Version gratis (statt 69,99 Euro, hier im Microsoft Store ). Das Spiel ist ab dem 18. August 00:00 Uhr für PC erhältlich. Später soll es auch eine Version für die Xbox One und wohl auch Xbox Series X geben.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 gespielt: Pure Magie

Passend zum Start hat das für den Flight-Simulator zuständige Team bei Microsoft das Video „Microsoft Flight Simulator: A History“ veröffentlicht, in dem alle bisher veröffentlichten Versionen im bewegten Bildern zu sehen sind. Das Video zeigt mit pompöser Orchester-Musik eindrucksvoll, wie sich die Computerspiele-Technik in den letzten Jahrzehnten verbessert hat.

Konkret sind in dem Video zu sehen:

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 1.0 - aus dem Jahre 1982 (noch Monochrom)

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2.0 - 1984 (zum ersten Mal in Farbe)

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 3.0 - 1988

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 4.0 - 1989

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 5.0 - 1993

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 95 - 1996

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 98 - 1997

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2000 - 1999

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2002 - 2001

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight - 2003

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator X - 2006

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 - 2020

