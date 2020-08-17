Video: MS Flight Simulator von 1982 bis 2020

Panagiotis Kolokythas

In diesem Video zeigt Microsoft, wie sich der Flight Simulator über die letzten 38 Jahre weiterentwickelt hat.

Vergrößern Microsoft Flight Simulator von 1.0 bis 2020 © Youtube / Microsoft

Nach 14 Jahren Pause dürfen sich Flugsimulations-Fans freuen: Der neue Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 steht in den Startlöchern und ist für Xbox Game-Pass-Abonnenten in der Standard-Version gratis (statt 69,99 Euro, hier im Microsoft Store ). Das Spiel ist ab dem 18. August 00:00 Uhr für PC erhältlich. Später soll es auch eine Version für die Xbox One und wohl auch Xbox Series X geben.



Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 gespielt: Pure Magie



Passend zum Start hat das für den Flight-Simulator zuständige Team bei Microsoft das Video „Microsoft Flight Simulator: A History“ veröffentlicht, in dem alle bisher veröffentlichten Versionen im bewegten Bildern zu sehen sind. Das Video zeigt mit pompöser Orchester-Musik eindrucksvoll, wie sich die Computerspiele-Technik in den letzten Jahrzehnten verbessert hat.

Konkret sind in dem Video zu sehen: