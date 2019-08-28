Surface Knallertage: Top-Preise bei Media Markt

Aktuell laufen bei Media Markt die "Surface Knallertage"; dabei gibt es Best-Preise auf Surface-Geräte und Office 365 gratis dazu.
Bei Media Markt laufen von 28. August ab 20 Uhr bis zum 2. September 2019 um 8 Uhr früh die „Surface Knallertage“. Neben Aktions-Verkaufspreisen gibt es zu den Geräten wie dem Surface Pro, Surface Laptop oder dem Surface Book 2 das Microsoft Software Office 365 Home gratis dazu. Dass es sich bei den Preisen um richtige Schnäppchen handelt, verrät ein Blick in Preissuchmaschinen - die Surface-Geräte sind nirgends günstiger erhältlich und versandkostenfrei! Einige Highlights der Aktion haben wir hier für Sie zusammengestellt:
Microsoft Surface Laptop
Intel Core i5, 128 GB SSD, 4 GB RAM, Platin Grau
für 444 statt 989 Euro
Microsoft Surface Pro
Intel Core i5, 128 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro
für 599 statt 1149 Euro
Microsoft Surface Pro
Intel Core i5, 256 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro
für 699 statt 1139 Euro
Microsoft Surface Pro
Intel Core i7, 256 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro
für 799 statt 998 Euro
Microsoft Surface Pro
Intel Core i7, 512 GB SSD, 16 GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro
für 999 statt 2169 Euro
Auf die nächsten Angebote erhalten Sie einen 30-Euro-Coupon falls Sie das Gerät in einem Markt Ihrer Wahl abholen:
Microsoft Surface Pro
Convertible mit 12.3 Zoll, Core m3 CPU, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Intel HD-Grafik 615
für 499 statt 899 Euro
Microsoft Surface Book 2
Intel Core i5 CPU, 256 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM, Intel HD-Grafik 620, Windows 10 Pro
für 899 statt 1499 Euro
