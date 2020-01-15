Rabatte auf Xbox-One-X- und Surface-Produkte

Im Microsoft-Store gibt es aktuell Rabatte auf Xbox-One-X-Bundles, Surface Books und Surface Go - Sie können bis zu 25 Prozent sparen.
Der offizielle Microsoft-Store bietet wieder einige Rabatte. Aktuell können Sie dabei auf Produkte wie dem Surface Book 2, dem Surface Go oder Xbox-One-X-Bundles bis zu 25 Prozent sparen. Zusätzlich zu den Angeboten aus dem Microsoft-Store haben wir Ihnen einige Vergleichsangebote zusammengestellt, falls andere Anbieter doch günstiger sind. Die Surface-Angebote sind bis zum 27. Januar 2020 gültig, die Xbox-One-X-Bundle-Angebote bis zum 26. Januar.
Surface-Book-2-Angebote
Microsoft Surface Book 2
13 Zoll Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 620, Win 10
für 1399 statt 1749 Euro UVP im Microsoft Store
für 1249 statt 1749 Euro UVP bei Media Markt
für 1199 statt 1749 Euro UVP bei Amazon
Surface-Go-Angebote
Microsoft Surface Go 2-in-1 Tablet
10-Zoll-Tablet, Intel Pentium Gold, Intel HD Graphics 615, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC
für 410 statt 449 Euro im Microsoft Store
für 410 statt 449 Euro bei Amazon
für 379 statt 449 Euro bei Cyberport
Microsoft Surface Go 2-in-1 Tablet
10-Zoll-Tablet, Intel Pentium Gold, Intel HD Graphics 615, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD
für 533 statt 599 Euro im Microsoft Store
für 499 statt 599 Euro bei Amazon
Im Microsoft-Store erhalten Sie das Surface Go im Essentials-Bundle inklusive Type-Cover Ihrer Wahl, Office 365 sowie Rabatt auf weiteres Zubehör ab 502,99 Euro - Sie können bei dem Bundle bis zu 230 Euro sparen.
Surface Go Essentials-Bundle ab 502,99 Euro im Microsoft Store
Xbox-One-X-Bundles
Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
für 349 statt 499,99 Euro im Microsoft Store
für 299,99 statt 499,99 Euro bei Media Markt
für 299,99 statt 499,99 Euro bei Amazon
Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB – Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions-Bundle
für 349 statt 499,99 Euro im Microsoft Store
für 299,99 statt 499,99 Euro bei Media Markt
für 299,99 statt 499,99 Euro bei Amazon
Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB – Gears 5 Bundle
für 349 statt 499,99 Euro im Microsoft Store
für 319 statt 499,99 Euro bei Otto.de
Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB – Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Bundle
für 349 statt 499,99 Euro im Microsoft Store
Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB – Metro Saga Bundle für 349 statt 499,99 Euro im Microsoft Store
