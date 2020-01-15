Channel Header
Home > Computer & Technik > Schnäppchen & Deals
2480838

Rabatte auf Xbox-One-X- und Surface-Produkte

15.01.2020 | 15:11 Uhr | René Resch

Im Microsoft-Store gibt es aktuell Rabatte auf Xbox-One-X-Bundles, Surface Books und Surface Go - Sie können bis zu 25 Prozent sparen.

Rabatte auf Xbox-One-X- und Surface-Produkte
Vergrößern Rabatte auf Xbox-One-X- und Surface-Produkte
© Microsoft

Der offizielle Microsoft-Store bietet wieder einige Rabatte. Aktuell können Sie dabei auf Produkte wie dem Surface Book 2, dem Surface Go oder Xbox-One-X-Bundles bis zu 25 Prozent sparen. Zusätzlich zu den Angeboten aus dem Microsoft-Store haben wir Ihnen einige Vergleichsangebote zusammengestellt, falls andere Anbieter doch günstiger sind. Die Surface-Angebote sind bis zum 27. Januar 2020 gültig, die Xbox-One-X-Bundle-Angebote bis zum 26. Januar.

Surface-Book-2-Angebote

Microsoft Surface Book 2
13 Zoll Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 620, Win 10
für 1399 statt 1749 Euro UVP im Microsoft Store

für 1249 statt 1749 Euro UVP bei Media Markt

für 1199 statt 1749 Euro UVP bei Amazon

Surface-Go-Angebote

Microsoft Surface Go 2-in-1 Tablet
10-Zoll-Tablet, Intel Pentium Gold, Intel HD Graphics 615, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC
für 410 statt 449 Euro im Microsoft Store

für 410 statt 449 Euro bei Amazon

für 379 statt 449 Euro bei Cyberport

Microsoft Surface Go 2-in-1 Tablet
10-Zoll-Tablet, Intel Pentium Gold, Intel HD Graphics 615, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD
für 533 statt 599 Euro im Microsoft Store

für 499 statt 599 Euro bei Amazon

Im Microsoft-Store erhalten Sie das Surface Go im Essentials-Bundle inklusive Type-Cover Ihrer Wahl, Office 365 sowie Rabatt auf weiteres Zubehör ab 502,99 Euro - Sie können bei dem Bundle bis zu 230 Euro sparen.

Surface Go Essentials-Bundle ab 502,99 Euro im Microsoft Store

Xbox-One-X-Bundles

Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
für 349 statt 499,99 Euro im Microsoft Store

für 299,99 statt 499,99 Euro bei Media Markt

für 299,99 statt 499,99 Euro bei Amazon

Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB – Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions-Bundle
für 349 statt 499,99 Euro im Microsoft Store

für 299,99 statt 499,99 Euro bei Media Markt

für 299,99 statt 499,99 Euro bei Amazon

Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB – Gears 5 Bundle
für 349 statt 499,99 Euro im Microsoft Store

für 319 statt 499,99 Euro bei Otto.de

Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB – Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Bundle
für 349 statt 499,99 Euro im Microsoft Store

Microsoft Xbox One X 1 TB – Metro Saga Bundle für 349 statt 499,99 Euro im Microsoft Store

Mit dem PC-WELT-Deal-Alert verpassen Sie keine Schnäppchen mehr

Registrieren Sie sich auf deals.pcwelt.de für unseren Newsletter oder folgen dort den Anweisungen und aktivieren den Browser-Push, um jederzeit über die aktuellen Top-Angebote auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben. Natürlich kostenlos!

Weitere tolle Schnäppchen gibt es hier

Im PC-WELT-Schnäppchen-Bereich präsentieren wir Ihnen täglich die neuesten Spar-Angebote, Rabatt-Aktionen und andere Technik-Deals von verschiedenen Online-Händlern. Im Angebot finden Sie PCs, Notebook, Konsolen, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs, PC-Hardware oder auch Gadgets.

PC-WELT Marktplatz

2480838