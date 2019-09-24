Neuer Saturn-Prospekt mit vielen tollen Schnäppchen

Im neuen Saturn-Angebots-Flyer finden Sie viele reduzierte Artikel wie TVs, Notebooks, PCs, Konsolen, Smartphones und mehr.
Der neue Schnäppchen-Flyer von Saturn ist erschienen. Im Prospekt des Elektronik-Händlers finden sich dabei viele tolle Angebote zu TVs, Smartphones, Tablets, Hardware und mehr. Die Angebote sind dabei vom 24. September um 20 Uhr bis zum 30. September 2019 um 8 Uhr früh gültig. Einige der Highlight-Angebote des Saturn-Flyers haben wir hier für Sie zusammengestellt:
TVs
OK. ODL 55650U-TIB
55 Zoll, UHD 4K, SMART TV, LED TV, DVB-T2 HD, DVB-C, DVB-S, DVB-S2
für 366 statt 399 Euro
Sony KD-55XG8096
55 Zoll, UHD 4K, SMART TV, LED TV, 400 Hz, DVB-T2 HD, DVB-C, DVB-S, DVB-S2
für 699 statt 1049 Euro
Samsung GQ65Q60RGTXZG
65 Zoll, QLED 4K, SMART TV, QLED TV, 3000 PQI, DVB-T2 HD, DVB-C, DVB-S, DVB-S2
für 1299 statt 1799 Euro
Notebooks
Lenovo IdeaPad S145
Notebook mit 14 Zoll , Celeron CPU, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Intel UHD Grafik 610
für 279 statt 399 Euro
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-41G-R8M5)
Notebook mit 15.6 Zoll , Ryzen 7 CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD, Radeon 535
für 799 statt 899 Euro
Apple MacBook Pro MPXQ2D/A
Notebook mit 13.3 Zoll, Core i5 CPU, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus-Grafik 640
für 1079 statt 1499 Euro
PCs
Lenovo IdeaCentre 510S
Desktop PC mit Core i3 CPU, 4 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD, Intel UHD-Grafik 630
für 379 statt 499 Euro
Acer Aspire TC-885
Desktop PC mit Core i5 CPU, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD, 256 GB SSD, GTX 1050Ti, 4 GB
für 799 statt 899 Euro
PC-Zubehör
Razer Electra USB V2
Kopfhörer, Schwarz/Grün
für 27 statt 69,99 Euro
Razer Basilisk
Gaming Maus, kabelgebunden, Schwarz/Grün
für 39 statt 69,99 Euro
Konsolen
Nintendo Switch Lite
Spielekonsole, Grau
für 222 Euro
Nintendo Switch Neon-Rot/Neon-Blau (neue Edition)
Spielekonsole, Neonrot/Neonblau, 32 GB
für 311 statt 319 Euro
Smartphones
Apple iPhone 7
Smartphone, 32 GB
für 399 statt 429 Euro in Silber - Rosegold - Schwarz
Google Pixel 3a
Smartphone, 64 GB
für 349 statt 399 in Clearly White - Just Black
Tablets
Apple iPad Air (2019)
Tablet, 64 GB, 3 GB RAM, 10.5 Zoll, iOS 12
für 499 statt 549 Euro in Space Grey - Silber - Gold
Weitere Angebote
Google Home Mini
Smart Speaker mit Sprachsteuerung, WLAN, Bluetooth
für 29 statt 59,99 Euro
Philips Hue Play Starter Set
LED Tischleuchte, Schwarz
für 99 statt 129,99 Euro
Das waren nur einige der Highlights des neuen Saturn-Flyers. Auf der speziellen
Angebotsseite
finden Sie noch viele weitere Schnäppchen-Angebote aus dem aktuellen Prospekt.
