Netflix: Neue Filme und Serien im Mai 2021

Netflix-Abonnenten können sich im Mai unter anderem auf Zack Snyders "Army of the Dead" freuen.
Auch im Mai veröffentlicht Netflix wieder zahlreiche Filme und Serien . Neben zugekauften Filmen wartet der Streaming-Dienst auch mit Eigenproduktionen auf. Am 21. Mai erscheint beispielsweise Zack Snyders Zombie-Streifen "Army of the Dead". Eine Serien-Premiere gibt es am 7. Mai mit "Jupiter's Legacy", einer Adaption der Graphic Novel von Mark Millar und Frank Quitely. Nach langer Wartezeit startet zudem am 14. Mai die zweite Staffel der Anthologie-Serie "Love, Death & Robots". Alle neuen Inhalte im März haben wir in der folgenden Übersicht zusammengestellt:
1. Mai:
-
Aliens Stole My Body
-
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
-
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
-
Back to the Future
-
Back to the Future Part II
-
Back to the Future Part III
-
Barney and Friends: Season 13
-
Barney and Friends: Season 14
-
Best of the Best
-
Dead Again in Tombstone
-
Due Date
-
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
-
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
-
Green Zone
-
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
-
JT LeRoy
-
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
-
Mystic River
-
Never Back Down
-
Notting Hill
-
Open Season
-
Resident Evil: Afterlife
-
Resident Evil: Extinction
-
S.M.A.R.T Chase
-
Scarface
-
Sitting in Limbo
-
Stargate
-
State of Play
-
The Land Before Time
-
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
-
The Lovely Bones
-
The Pelican Brief
-
The Sweetest Thing
-
The Whole Nine Yards
-
Under Siege
-
Waist Deep
-
Your Highness
-
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
-
Zombieland
2. Mai
-
Hoarders: Season 11
4. Mai:
-
The Clovehitch Killer
-
Selena: The Series: Part 2
-
Trash Truck: Season 2
5. Mai
-
Framing John DeLorean
-
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
6. Mai
-
Dead Man Down
7. Mai:
-
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
-
Jupiter's Legacy
-
Milestone
-
Monster
8. Mai:
-
Mine
-
Sleepless
11. Mai:
-
Money, Explained
12. Mai:
-
Dance of the Forty One
-
Oxygen
-
The Upshaws
13. Mai:
-
Castlevania: Season 4
-
Layer Cake
14. Mai:
-
Ferry
-
Haunted: Season 3
-
I Am All Girls
-
Jungle Beat: The Movie
-
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
-
Move to Heaven
-
The Strange House
-
The Woman in the Window
16. Mai:
-
Sleight
18. Mai:
-
Sardar Ka Grandson
19. Mai:
-
The Last Days
-
Sabotage
-
Small Town Crime
-
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
20. Mai:
-
Hating Peter Tatchell
-
Special: Season 2
-
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
21. Mai:
-
Army of the Dead
-
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
-
The Neighbor: Season 2
22. Mai:
-
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios
25. Mai:
-
Home
26. Mai:
-
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
-
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
-
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
27. Mai:
-
Black Space
-
Blue Miracle
-
Eden
-
Soy Rada: Serendipity
28. Mai:
-
Dog Gone Trouble
-
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
-
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
31. Mai:
-
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
-
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties