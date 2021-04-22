Netflix: Neue Filme und Serien im Mai 2021

Denise Bergert

Netflix-Abonnenten können sich im Mai unter anderem auf Zack Snyders "Army of the Dead" freuen.

Auch im Mai veröffentlicht Netflix wieder zahlreiche Filme und Serien . Neben zugekauften Filmen wartet der Streaming-Dienst auch mit Eigenproduktionen auf. Am 21. Mai erscheint beispielsweise Zack Snyders Zombie-Streifen "Army of the Dead". Eine Serien-Premiere gibt es am 7. Mai mit "Jupiter's Legacy", einer Adaption der Graphic Novel von Mark Millar und Frank Quitely. Nach langer Wartezeit startet zudem am 14. Mai die zweite Staffel der Anthologie-Serie "Love, Death & Robots". Alle neuen Inhalte im März haben wir in der folgenden Übersicht zusammengestellt:

1. Mai:

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

Sitting in Limbo

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

2. Mai

Hoarders: Season 11

4. Mai:

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

5. Mai

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

6. Mai

Dead Man Down

7. Mai:

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter's Legacy

Milestone

Monster

8. Mai:

Mine

Sleepless

11. Mai:

Money, Explained

12. Mai:

Dance of the Forty One

Oxygen

The Upshaws

13. Mai:

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake

14. Mai:

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

16. Mai:

Sleight

18. Mai:

Sardar Ka Grandson

19. Mai:

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

20. Mai:

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

21. Mai:

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

22. Mai:

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

25. Mai:

Home

26. Mai:

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

27. Mai:

Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

28. Mai:

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

31. Mai: