Netflix: HD und HDR für mehr Android-Geräte

Netflix hat die Liste der kompatiblen Android-Geräte aktualisiert, auf denen Inhalte in HD und HDR angeschaut werden können.
Netflix hat eine Vielzahl von Android-Smartphones und Android-Tablets für die Nutzung seines Dienstes zertifiziert. Durch diese Zertifizierung können Netflix-Inhalte auf den Geräten über die Netflix-App auch in höherer Auflösung (HD) und/oder in High Dynamic Range (HDR) angeschaut werden. Welche Geräte die HD- und HDR-Wiedergabe unterstützen, erläutert Netflix in diesem Support-Beitrag, dessen deutschsprachige Fassung allerdings noch nicht aktualisiert wurde.
In der US-Fassung des Beitrags (die beispielsweise über VPN aufrufbar ist) werden dagegen eine Vielzahl neuer Geräte gelistet. Wir listen alle aktuellen Einträge des US-Support-Beitrags auf: Zunächst die HD-zertifizierten Tablets, dann die HD-zertifizierten Smartphones und anschließend auch noch die HDR-zertifizierten Android-Geräte.
Hinweis: Alle Neuzgänge sind fett markiert
Netflix HD-Unterstützung für Android-Tablets
Acer Predator 8
Acer Iconia Tab 10
Amazon Fire HD 8" 2016
Asus ZenPad S8
Asus ZenPad 10
Asus ZenPad Z8 for Verizon
Google Nexus 7 2013
Google Nexus 9
Google Pixel C
Honor WaterPlayer 8
Huawei MediaPad M5
Huawei MediaPad M5 10
Huawei MediaPad M5 10 Lite
Huawei MediaPad T5 10
Nvidia Shield Portable
Nvidia Shield Tablet
Nvidia Shield Tablet K1
Nvidia Tegra Note 7
Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1
Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4
Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
Samsung Galaxy View
Samsung Galaxy View 2
Netflix HD-Unterstützung für Android-Smartphones
Asus ZenFone 2
Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra (ASUS_A001)
Asus ZenFone Zoom (Z00XS)
Google Nexus 6
Google Nexus 5X
Google Nexus 6P
Google Pixel and Pixel XL
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL
Honor 10 (COL-L29)
Honor Play (COR-L29)
HTC One A9 (One A9U)
HTC Butterfly 3 (B830X)
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
Huawei Mate 20
Huawei Nova 3
Huawei P Smart+
Huawei P20
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro
LG G3
LG G6
LG G7
LG G7 One
LG Q9 One
LG X5
LG V20
LG V30
LG V35
LG V40
Motorola DROID Turbo 2
Motorola Moto X 2014
OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro
Razer Phone
Razer Phone 2
Samsung Galaxy A10
Samsung Galaxy A20 and A20e
Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A50
Samsung Galaxy Note 4
Samsung Galaxy Note 5
Samsung Galaxy Note 7
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy S6
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+
Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+
Samsung M10
Samsung M20
Samsung M30
Sony Xperia X
Sony Xperia X Compact
Sony Xperia X Performance
Sony Xperia XZ
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Sony Xperia XZs
Sony Xperia XZ1
Sony Xperia XZ2
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
Sony Xperia XZ3
Sony Xperia Z5
Netflix HDR-Unterstützung für Android-Geräte
HDR über Dolby Vision
LG G6
HDR über HDR10
Honor 10
Honor Play
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
Huawei Mate 20
Huawei P20
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro
LG G7
LG G7 One
LG Q9 One
LG X5
LG V30
LG V35
LG V40
One Plus 7 and 7 Pro
Pixel 3
Razer Phone
Razer Phone 2
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Sony Xperia XZ1
Sony Xperia XZ2
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
Sony Xperia XZ3