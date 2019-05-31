Netflix: HD und HDR für mehr Android-Geräte

Panagiotis Kolokythas

Netflix hat die Liste der kompatiblen Android-Geräte aktualisiert, auf denen Inhalte in HD und HDR angeschaut werden können.

Netflix hat eine Vielzahl von Android-Smartphones und Android-Tablets für die Nutzung seines Dienstes zertifiziert. Durch diese Zertifizierung können Netflix-Inhalte auf den Geräten über die Netflix-App auch in höherer Auflösung (HD) und/oder in High Dynamic Range (HDR) angeschaut werden. Welche Geräte die HD- und HDR-Wiedergabe unterstützen, erläutert Netflix in diesem Support-Beitrag, dessen deutschsprachige Fassung allerdings noch nicht aktualisiert wurde.

In der US-Fassung des Beitrags (die beispielsweise über VPN aufrufbar ist) werden dagegen eine Vielzahl neuer Geräte gelistet. Wir listen alle aktuellen Einträge des US-Support-Beitrags auf: Zunächst die HD-zertifizierten Tablets, dann die HD-zertifizierten Smartphones und anschließend auch noch die HDR-zertifizierten Android-Geräte.

Hinweis: Alle Neuzgänge sind fett markiert



Netflix HD-Unterstützung für Android-Tablets

Acer Predator 8

Acer Iconia Tab 10

Amazon Fire HD 8" 2016

Asus ZenPad S8

Asus ZenPad 10

Asus ZenPad Z8 for Verizon



Google Nexus 7 2013

Google Nexus 9

Google Pixel C

Honor WaterPlayer 8

Huawei MediaPad M5

Huawei MediaPad M5 10

Huawei MediaPad M5 10 Lite

Huawei MediaPad T5 10

Nvidia Shield Portable

Nvidia Shield Tablet

Nvidia Shield Tablet K1

Nvidia Tegra Note 7

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3



Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy View

Samsung Galaxy View 2







Netflix HD-Unterstützung für Android-Smartphones

Asus ZenFone 2

Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra (ASUS_A001)

Asus ZenFone Zoom (Z00XS)

Google Nexus 6

Google Nexus 5X

Google Nexus 6P

Google Pixel and Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

Honor 10 (COL-L29)

Honor Play (COR-L29)

HTC One A9 (One A9U)

HTC Butterfly 3 (B830X)

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei P Smart+

Huawei P20

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

LG G3



LG G6



LG G7

LG G7 One



LG Q9 One

LG X5

LG V20

LG V30

LG V35

LG V40

Motorola DROID Turbo 2

Motorola Moto X 2014

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A20 and A20e

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy Note 4



Samsung Galaxy Note 5



Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+



Samsung Galaxy S7



Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S9



Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+

Samsung M10

Samsung M20

Samsung M30

Sony Xperia X

Sony Xperia X Compact

Sony Xperia X Performance

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZs

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ3

Sony Xperia Z5







Netflix HDR-Unterstützung für Android-Geräte

HDR über Dolby Vision

LG G6

HDR über HDR10