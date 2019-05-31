Home > Computer & Technik > Smartphone, Tablet & Navi > Smartphone
Netflix: HD und HDR für mehr Android-Geräte

31.05.2019 | 14:38 Uhr | Panagiotis Kolokythas

Netflix hat die Liste der kompatiblen Android-Geräte aktualisiert, auf denen Inhalte in HD und HDR angeschaut werden können.

Mit bestimmten Codes kann man umfangreiche Kategorien auf Netflix aufrufen.
Netflix hat eine Vielzahl von Android-Smartphones und Android-Tablets für die Nutzung seines Dienstes zertifiziert. Durch diese Zertifizierung können Netflix-Inhalte auf den Geräten über die Netflix-App auch in höherer Auflösung (HD) und/oder in High Dynamic Range (HDR) angeschaut werden. Welche Geräte die HD- und HDR-Wiedergabe unterstützen, erläutert Netflix in diesem Support-Beitrag, dessen deutschsprachige Fassung allerdings noch nicht aktualisiert wurde.

In der US-Fassung des Beitrags (die beispielsweise über VPN aufrufbar ist) werden dagegen eine Vielzahl neuer Geräte gelistet. Wir listen alle aktuellen Einträge des US-Support-Beitrags auf: Zunächst die HD-zertifizierten Tablets, dann die HD-zertifizierten Smartphones und anschließend auch noch die HDR-zertifizierten Android-Geräte.

Hinweis: Alle Neuzgänge sind fett markiert

Netflix HD-Unterstützung für Android-Tablets

  • Acer Predator 8

  • Acer Iconia Tab 10

  • Amazon Fire HD 8" 2016

  • Asus ZenPad S8

  • Asus ZenPad 10

  • Asus ZenPad Z8 for Verizon

  • Google Nexus 7 2013

  • Google Nexus 9

  • Google Pixel C

  • Honor WaterPlayer 8

  • Huawei MediaPad M5

  • Huawei MediaPad M5 10

  • Huawei MediaPad M5 10 Lite

  • Huawei MediaPad T5 10

  • Nvidia Shield Portable

  • Nvidia Shield Tablet

  • Nvidia Shield Tablet K1

  • Nvidia Tegra Note 7

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

  • Samsung Galaxy View

  • Samsung Galaxy View 2


Netflix HD-Unterstützung für Android-Smartphones

  • Asus ZenFone 2

  • Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra (ASUS_A001)

  • Asus ZenFone Zoom (Z00XS)

  • Google Nexus 6

  • Google Nexus 5X

  • Google Nexus 6P

  • Google Pixel and Pixel XL

  • Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

  • Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

  • Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

  • Honor 10 (COL-L29)

  • Honor Play (COR-L29)

  • HTC One A9 (One A9U)

  • HTC Butterfly 3 (B830X)

  • Huawei Mate 10 Pro

  • Huawei Mate 20

  • Huawei Nova 3

  • Huawei P Smart+

  • Huawei P20

  • Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

  • LG G3

  • LG G6

  • LG G7

  • LG G7 One

  • LG Q9 One

  • LG X5

  • LG V20

  • LG V30

  • LG V35

  • LG V40

  • Motorola DROID Turbo 2

  • Motorola Moto X 2014

  • OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

  • Razer Phone

  • Razer Phone 2

  • Samsung Galaxy A10

  • Samsung Galaxy A20 and A20e

  • Samsung Galaxy A30

  • Samsung Galaxy A40

  • Samsung Galaxy A50

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 4

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 5

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 7

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9

  • Samsung Galaxy S6

  • Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

  • Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+

  • Samsung Galaxy S7

  • Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

  • Samsung Galaxy S8

  • Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+

  • Samsung M10

  • Samsung M20

  • Samsung M30

  • Sony Xperia X

  • Sony Xperia X Compact

  • Sony Xperia X Performance

  • Sony Xperia XZ

  • Sony Xperia XZ Premium

  • Sony Xperia XZs

  • Sony Xperia XZ1

  • Sony Xperia XZ2

  • Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

  • Sony Xperia XZ3

  • Sony Xperia Z5


Netflix HDR-Unterstützung für Android-Geräte

HDR über Dolby Vision

  • LG G6

HDR über HDR10

  • Honor 10

  • Honor Play

  • Huawei Mate 10 Pro

  • Huawei Mate 20

  • Huawei P20

  • Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

  • LG G7

  • LG G7 One

  • LG Q9 One

  • LG X5

  • LG V30

  • LG V35

  • LG V40

  • One Plus 7 and 7 Pro

  • Pixel 3

  • Razer Phone

  • Razer Phone 2

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

  • Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+

  • Sony Xperia XZ Premium

  • Sony Xperia XZ1

  • Sony Xperia XZ2

  • Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

  • Sony Xperia XZ3

