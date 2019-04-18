Lenovo-Tablets und -Laptops bei Amazon im Angebot

Im Tagesangebot bei Amazon gibt es heute verschiedene Lenovo-Produkte wie Laptops und Tablets zu günstigen Preisen.
Vom 8. bis 18. April 2019 läuft die Amazon-Frühlings-Angebote-Woche.
Im heutigen Amazon-"Angebot des Tages" Lenovo-Produkten mit rabattierten Preisen um bis zu 33 Prozent. Im Angebot gibt es Tablets sowie Laptops.
Alle Angebote der Lenovo-Produkte haben wir hier für Sie aufgelistet:
Tablets
-
Lenovo Tab E7 Tablet-PC
7,0 Zoll WSVGA Touch, Mediatek MT8167A Quad-Core, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB eMCP, Wi-Fi, Android 8.0, schwarz
für 49 statt 79 Euro
-
Lenovo Tab E10 Tablet-PC
10,1 Zoll HD IPS Touch, Qualcomm APQ8009 Quad-Core, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB eMCP, Wi-Fi, Android 8.1, schwarz
für 99 statt 149 Euro
Laptops
-
Lenovo Ideapad 330s Slim-Notebook
14,0 Zoll Full HD IPS matt, Intel Pentium 4415U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 610, Windows 10 Home, silber
für 399 statt 499 Euro
-
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Slim-Notebook
15,6 Zoll Full-HD IPS matt, Intel Core i5-8250U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD-Grafik 620, Windows 10 Home, silber
für 555 statt 649 Euro
-
Lenovo Ideapad 330 Notebook
15,6 Zoll Full-HD TN matt, Intel Core I5-8250U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon 530, Windows 10 Home, silber
für 599 statt 679 Euro
-
Lenovo Legion Y530 Gaming-Notebook
15,6 Zoll Full-HD IPS matt, Intel Core i7-8750H, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD + 128 GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050, Windows 10 Home, schwarz
für 799 statt 999 Euro
Bitte beachten Sie: Da es sich um ein Tagesangebot handelt, gelten die Angebots-Preise nur heute.
