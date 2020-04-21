Hammer-Angebote im neuen Deal-Prospekt von Mediamarkt

Im neuen Angebote-Flyer von Mediamarkt gibt es Notebooks, Speicher-Deals, Smartphones und mehr zu Schnäppchenpreisen.
Vom 21. April ab 20 Uhr bis zum 3. Mai 2020 um 23:59 Uhr bietet Mediamarkt neue Angebote aus dem aktuellen Angebote-Prospekt und möchte damit "Fit in den Frühling" schicken. Unter den Deals befinden sich Notebooks, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs, Konsolen, Gaming-Zubehör, Speicherprodukte und mehr. Alle Angebote aus dem aktuellen Flyer werden zudem ab einem Einkaufswert von ab 59 Euro versandkostenfrei geliefert.
Die besten Schnäppchen aus dem neuen Deal-Flyer haben wir hier für Sie aufgelistet:
Notebooks
Acer
Chromebook 15 (CB315-3HT-C47Q)
Chromebook mit 15,6 Zoll, Celeron, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, Intel UHD 600
für 299 statt 379,99 Euro
Acer
Aspire 3 (A317-51G-51BL)
Notebook mit 17,3 Zoll, Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, MX230
für 666 statt 749,99 Euro
Apple-Angebote
Apple
iPhone 7
32 GB
für 329 statt 349 Euro in Schwarz - Silber - Roségold
Apple
HomePod
Smart-Speaker
für 299 statt 319,99 Euro in Space Grey - Weiß
Smart-Watches
Fitbit
FB507BKBK Versa 2 (NFC)
Smartwatch, Aluminium Silikon, S,L, Black/Carbon
für 159 statt 177 Euro
Samsung
Galaxy Watch - 42mm
Bluetooth-Smartwatch, Edelstahl, Silikon, S, L
für 199 statt 289 Euro UVP in Schwarz - Roségold
Samsung
Galaxy Watch - 46mm
Bluetooth-Smartwatch, Edelstahl, Silikon, Silber S, L
für 199 statt 359 Euro UVP
Huawei
Watch GT 2 - 42mm
Elegant, Smartwatch, Metall, 130-200 mm, Roségold
für 211 statt 225,99 Euro
Huawei
Watch GT 2 - 46mm
Smartwatch, Metall, 140-210 mm, Titan
für 211 statt 249 Euro
TVs
LG
43UM74507LA
UHD Smart-TV, Flat, 43 Zoll, UHD 4K, webOS 4.5 (AI ThinQ)
für 333 statt 379,99 Euro
Samsung
UE55RU7099UXZG
LED-TV, Flat, 55 Zoll, UHD 4K, Smart-TV
für 429 statt 749 Euro UVP
Panasonic
TX-50GXW804
LED-TV, Flat, 50 Zoll, UHD 4K, Smart-TV, my Home Screen 4.0
für 688 statt 849 Euro UVP
LG
OLED55B9DLA
OLED-TV, Flat, 55 Zoll, UHD 4K, Smart-TV, webOS 4.5 (AI ThinQ)
für 1111 statt 1299 Euro
Headsets
HyperX
Cloud II
Gaming Headset
für 55 statt 80,99 Euro in Gun Metal - Schwarz/Rot
Speicherkarten
Sandisk
Extreme - 64 GB
Micro-SDXC Speicherkarte, 160 MB/s
für 12 statt 19,99 Euro
Sandisk
Extreme - 128 GB
Micro-SDXC Speicherkarte, 160 MB/s
für 25 statt 51 Euro UVP
Externe HDDs
Toshiba
Canvio Basics Exclusive - 1 TB
externe Festplatte
für 47 statt 62,99 Euro UVP
Toshiba
Canvio Basics Exclusive - 2 TB
externe Festplatte
für 59 statt 84,99 Euro UVP
Toshiba
Canvio Basics Exclusive - 4 TB
externe Festplatte
für 99 statt 114,99 Euro UVP
Seagate
Expansion - 6 TB
Desktop-Festplatte
für 99 statt 124 Euro
Seagate
Expansion - 8 TB
Desktop-Festplatte
für 129 statt 154,99 Euro
USB-Sticks
Sandisk
Ultra Flair - 64 GB
USB-Stick, Schwarz/Silber
für 9 statt 12,99 Euro
Sandisk
Ultra Flair - 128 GB
USB-Stick, Schwarz/Silber
für 17 statt 21,99 Euro
Sandisk
Ultra Flair - 256 GB
USB-Stick, Schwarz/Silber
für 29 statt 42,99 Euro
Sandisk iXpand
Flash Drive Go - 128 GB
USB-Stick für iPhones, Silber/Schwarz
für 35 statt 44,99 Euro
Router
AVM
FRITZ!Box 7590
Router
für 199 Euro
Das waren nur einige der Highlights des neuen Angebote-Prospekts von Mediamarkt. Auf der speziellen Flyer-Angebote-Seite finden Sie noch zahlreiche weitere Top-Deals zu Schnäppchenpreisen.
