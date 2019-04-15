Channel Header
2422793

Günstige Laptops und Chromebooks bei Amazon

15.04.2019 | 13:55 Uhr | René Resch

Amazon hat im Tagesangebot einige Laptops und Chromebook um bis zu 33 Prozent günstiger.

© Amazon

Vom 8. bis 18. April 2019 läuft die Amazon-Frühlings-Angebote-Woche. Aktuell sind in Amazons "Angebot des Tages" verschiedene Laptops zu reduzierten Preisen mit bis zu 33 Prozent Rabatt erhältlich. Im Angebot finden sich Notebooks und Chromebooks der Firmen Acer, Lenovo und Medion.

Alle Laptops aus dem „Angebot des Tages“ haben wir hier für Sie aufgelistet:

Acer-Angebote

  • Acer Aspire 1 A114-31-P4J2 14 Zoll Full-HD Multimedia Notebook
    Intel Pentium N4200, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, Intel HD, Win 10 im S Modus, schwarz
    für 199 statt 299 Euro

  • Acer Aspire 3 A315-33-P6HG 15,6 Zoll Full-HD Multimedia Notebook
    Intel Pentium N3710, 4 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel HD, Win 10, schwarz
    für 349 statt 449 Euro

  • Acer Chromebook 11 C732L-C8QH 11,6 Zoll HD Notebook
    Intel Celeron N3450, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, Intel HD, Chrome OS, schwarz
    für 399 statt 499 Euro

  • Acer Aspire 5 A517-51-508X 17,3 Zoll Full-HD IPS Multimedia Notebook
    Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX130, Win 10 Home, schwarz
    für 699 statt 829 Euro

  • Acer Swift 3 Pro SF313-51-873X 13,3 Zoll Full-HD Ultrabook
    Intel Core i7-8550U, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Intel UHD, Win 10 Pro silber
    für 899 statt 1.099 Euro

Lenovo-Angebote

  • Lenovo IdeaPad 330s 14,0 Zoll Full HD IPS Slim Notebook
    Intel Pentium 4415U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 610, Windows 10 Home silber
    für 399 Euro

  • Lenovo IdeaPad 330 15,6 Zoll Full HD TN Notebook
    Intel Core I5-8250U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Grafik 620, Windows 10 Home Silber
    für 499 statt 629 Euro

Medion-Angebote

  • Medion E6245 15,6 Zoll Full HD Notebook
    Intel Pentium Silver N5000, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB Flash-Speicher, Akku Schnellladefunktion, Win 10 Home
    für 349 statt 499 Euro

Bitte beachten Sie: Da es sich um ein Tagesangebot handelt, gelten die Angebots-Preise nur heute.

