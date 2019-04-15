Günstige Laptops und Chromebooks bei Amazon

Amazon hat im Tagesangebot einige Laptops und Chromebook um bis zu 33 Prozent günstiger.
Vom 8. bis 18. April 2019 läuft die Amazon-Frühlings-Angebote-Woche.
Aktuell sind in Amazons "Angebot des Tages" verschiedene Laptops zu reduzierten Preisen mit bis zu 33 Prozent Rabatt erhältlich. Im Angebot finden sich Notebooks und Chromebooks der Firmen Acer, Lenovo und Medion.
Alle Laptops aus dem „Angebot des Tages“ haben wir hier für Sie aufgelistet:
Acer-Angebote
-
Acer Aspire 1 A114-31-P4J2 14 Zoll Full-HD Multimedia Notebook
Intel Pentium N4200, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, Intel HD, Win 10 im S Modus, schwarz
für 199 statt 299 Euro
-
Acer Aspire 3 A315-33-P6HG 15,6 Zoll Full-HD Multimedia Notebook
Intel Pentium N3710, 4 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel HD, Win 10, schwarz
für 349 statt 449 Euro
-
Acer Chromebook 11 C732L-C8QH 11,6 Zoll HD Notebook
Intel Celeron N3450, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, Intel HD, Chrome OS, schwarz
für 399 statt 499 Euro
-
Acer Aspire 5 A517-51-508X 17,3 Zoll Full-HD IPS Multimedia Notebook
Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX130, Win 10 Home, schwarz
für 699 statt 829 Euro
-
Acer Swift 3 Pro SF313-51-873X 13,3 Zoll Full-HD Ultrabook
Intel Core i7-8550U, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Intel UHD, Win 10 Pro silber
für 899 statt 1.099 Euro
Lenovo-Angebote
-
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s 14,0 Zoll Full HD IPS Slim Notebook
Intel Pentium 4415U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 610, Windows 10 Home silber
für 399 Euro
-
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 15,6 Zoll Full HD TN Notebook
Intel Core I5-8250U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Grafik 620, Windows 10 Home Silber
für 499 statt 629 Euro
Medion-Angebote
-
Medion E6245 15,6 Zoll Full HD Notebook
Intel Pentium Silver N5000, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB Flash-Speicher, Akku Schnellladefunktion, Win 10 Home
für 349 statt 499 Euro
Bitte beachten Sie: Da es sich um ein Tagesangebot handelt, gelten die Angebots-Preise nur heute.
Weitere Tagesangebote bei Amazon
Weitere Angebote aus der Frühlings-Angebote-Woche
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amazon: Fire, Echo, Kameras, Kindle bis zu 42 Prozent günstiger
Hier finden Sie die aus unserer Sicht besten aktuellen IT-Angebote zur Amazon Frühlings-Angebote-Woche.
Weitere tolle Schnäppchen in unserem Schnäppchen-Blog
Im PC-WELT-Schnäppchen-Blog präsentieren wir Ihnen täglich die neuesten Spar-Angebote, Rabatt-Aktionen und andere Technik-Deals von verschiedenen Online-Händlern. Im Angebot finden Sie PCs, Notebook, Konsolen, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs, PC-Hardware oder auch Gadgets.