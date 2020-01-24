Gog.com: Disco Elysium und 1000+ Spiele im Angebot

Auf Gog.com ist der große Lunar-Sale gestartet: Über 1000 Spiele gibt es mit einem Rabatt von bis zu 90 Prozent.
Auf Gog.com ist der große Lunar-Sale gestartet. Noch bis zum 31. Januar gibt es über 1000 Spiele mit einem Rabatt von bis zu 90 Prozent erhältlich. Im Angebot ist auch der RPG-Überraschungshit Disco Elysium, der im Oktober 2019 erschien und die Herzen vieler RPG-Fans zum Leuchten brachte. Disco Elysium ist mit einem Rabatt von 20 Prozent für 31,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro erhältlich. Wie bei Gog.com gewohnt natürlich ohne DRM.
Hier noch eine Auswahl weiterer guter Angebote:
The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition für 14,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro (-70 Prozent)
Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition für 4,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro (-75%)
Crysis für 4,59 Euro statt 18,19 Euro (-75%)
Frostpunk für 11,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro (-60%)
Diablo + Hellfire für 7,69 Euro statt 9,09 Euro (-15%)
Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Complete für 2,59 Euro statt 9,99 Euro (-74%)
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales für 12,99 Euro statt 25,89 Euro (-50%)
Commandos 2 & Praetorians HD Remaster Double Pack für 25,49 Euro statt 29,99 Euro (-15%)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition für 29,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro (-25%)
Styx Shards of Darkness für 7,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro (-60%)
Grim Dawn für 4,99 Euro statt 24,99 Euro (-80%)
Ghost of a Tale für 11,49 Euro statt 22,99 Euro (-50%)
Vampyr für 16,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro (-66%)
Xcom: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack für 5,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro (-80%)
Warcraft I und Warcraft II (Bundle) für 11,49 Euro statt 13,59 Euro (-15%)
Age of Wonders: Planetfall für 33,49 Euro statt 49,99 Euro (-33%)
Vampire - The Masquerade Bloodlines für 9,09 Euro statt 18,09 Euro (-50%)
Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest für 16,79 Euro statt 24,99 Euro (-33%)
Pillars of Eternity - Definitive Edition für 18,49 Euro statt 36,99 Euro (-50%)
Bloodstained - Ritual of the Night für 27,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro (-30%)