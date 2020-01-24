Channel Header
Gog.com: Disco Elysium und 1000+ Spiele im Angebot

24.01.2020 | 16:09 Uhr | Panagiotis Kolokythas

Auf Gog.com ist der große Lunar-Sale gestartet: Über 1000 Spiele gibt es mit einem Rabatt von bis zu 90 Prozent.

Lunar-Sale bei Gog.com gestartet
Vergrößern Lunar-Sale bei Gog.com gestartet

Auf Gog.com ist der große Lunar-Sale gestartet. Noch bis zum 31. Januar gibt es über 1000 Spiele mit einem Rabatt von bis zu 90 Prozent erhältlich. Im Angebot ist auch der RPG-Überraschungshit Disco Elysium, der im Oktober 2019 erschien und die Herzen vieler RPG-Fans zum Leuchten brachte. Disco Elysium ist mit einem Rabatt von 20 Prozent für 31,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro erhältlich. Wie bei Gog.com gewohnt natürlich ohne DRM.

Hier noch eine Auswahl weiterer guter Angebote:

Und hier finden Sie eine Übersicht mit allen Angeboten.

