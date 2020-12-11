Game Awards 2020: Die Gewinner stehen fest

Game of the Year: „The Last of Us: Part 2“

Best Game Direction: „The Last of Us Part 2“

Best Narrative: „The Last of Us Part 2“

Best Art Direction: „Ghost of Tsushima“

Best Score and Music: „Final Fantasy 7 Remake“

Best Audio Design: „The Last of Us Part 2“

Best Performance: Laura Bailey (Abby, „The Last of Us Part 2“)

Games for Impact: „Tell Me Why“

Best Ongoing Game: „No Man's Sky“

Best Indie Game: „Hades“

Best Mobile Game: „Among Us“

Best Community Support: „Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout“

Best VR/AR Game: „Half-Life: Alyx“

Innovation in Accessibility: „The Last of Us Part 2“

Best Action Game: „Hades“

Best Action/Adventure Game: „The Last of Us Part 2“

Best Roleplaying Game: „Final Fantasy 7 Remake“

Best Fighting Game: „Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate“

Best Family Game: „Animal Crossing: New Horizons“

Best Sim/Strategy Game: „Microsoft Flight Simulator“

Best Sports/Racing Game: „Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2“

Best Multiplayer Game: „Among Us“

Content Creator of the Year: „Valkyrae“

Best Debut Game: „Phasmophobia“

Best eSports Athlete: Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)

Best eSports Coach: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)

Best eSports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best eSports Game: „League of Legends“

Best eSports Host: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere