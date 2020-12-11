Game Awards 2020: Die Gewinner stehen fest

Sonys „The Last of Us 2“ konnte gleich in mehreren Kategorien Preise abräumen und ist Spiel des Jahres 2020.
Einmal im Jahr werden mit den „ Game Awards “ die besten Spiele gekürt. Nun stehen die Gewinner fest: 2020 konnte der PS4-Exklusivtitel „The Last of Us Part 2“ gleich in mehreren Kategorien Preise abräumen. Neben dem „Spiel des Jahres“ erhielt das Spiel von Entwickler Naughty Dog Preise als „Beste Game Direction“, „Beste Narrative“, „Bestes Audio Design“, „Bestes Action-Adventure“ und „Innovation in Accessibility“. Außerdem erhielt Schauspielerin Laura Bailey den Preis für die "beste Performance" für ihre Darstellung von Abby.
Dabei fiel die Konkurrenz für den Titel „Spiel des Jahres 2020“ mit „Doom Eternal“, „Final Fantasy 7 Remake“, „Ghost of Tsushima“, „Hades“ und „Animal Crossing: New Horizons“ hochkarätig aus. Mit dem Preis „Best Art Direction“ erhielt das Actionspiel „Ghost of Tsushima“ ebenfalls eine Auszeichnung. Den besten Soundtrack bescheinigte die Jury dem „Final Fantasy 7 Remake“. Alle Gewinner der diesjährigen Game Awards 2020 finden sich in der folgenden Übersicht.
Game of the Year: „The Last of Us: Part 2“
Best Game Direction: „The Last of Us Part 2“
Best Narrative: „The Last of Us Part 2“
Best Art Direction: „Ghost of Tsushima“
Best Score and Music: „Final Fantasy 7 Remake“
Best Audio Design: „The Last of Us Part 2“
Best Performance: Laura Bailey (Abby, „The Last of Us Part 2“)
Games for Impact: „Tell Me Why“
Best Ongoing Game: „No Man's Sky“
Best Indie Game: „Hades“
Best Mobile Game: „Among Us“
Best Community Support: „Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout“
Best VR/AR Game: „Half-Life: Alyx“
Innovation in Accessibility: „The Last of Us Part 2“
Best Action Game: „Hades“
Best Action/Adventure Game: „The Last of Us Part 2“
Best Roleplaying Game: „Final Fantasy 7 Remake“
Best Fighting Game: „Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate“
Best Family Game: „Animal Crossing: New Horizons“
Best Sim/Strategy Game: „Microsoft Flight Simulator“
Best Sports/Racing Game: „Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2“
Best Multiplayer Game: „Among Us“
Content Creator of the Year: „Valkyrae“
Best Debut Game: „Phasmophobia“
Best eSports Athlete: Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)
Best eSports Coach: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)
Best eSports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020
Best eSports Game: „League of Legends“
Best eSports Host: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
Best eSports Team: G2 Esports (League of Legends)