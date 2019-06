Firefox 67.0.2 behebt einige Bugs

Fix Javascript error ("TypeError: data is null in PrivacyFilter.jsm") in console which may significantly degrade sessionstore reliability and performance

Proxy authentication dialog box repeatedly pops up asking to authenticate after upgrading to Firefox 67



Pearson Mycloud breaks if FIDO U2F is not Chrome's implementation



Starting in safe mode on Linux or macOS causes Firefox to think on the subsequent launch that the profile is too recent to be used with this version of Firefox



Linux distribution users can't easily install/use additional/different languages using the built-in preferences UI



Developer tools users can't copy the href/src content from various HTML tags via the context menu in the Inspector markup view



Custom home page is broken with clearing data on shutdown settings applied



Performance-regression for eclipse RAP based applications



macOS 10.15 crash fix