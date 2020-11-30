Cyber Monday: Top-Gaming-Monitore zu Tiefstpreisen

Im Zuge des Cyber Monday gibt es auf Amazon viele hochpreisige Gaming-Monitore stark reduziert.
Nach dem Black Friday folgt der Cyber Monday mit vielen neuen Spitzen-Angeboten auf Amazon. So gibt es zum Beispiel diverse Premium-Gaming-Monitore zum Tiefstpreis. Wir haben die besten Deals für Sie herausgesucht und geben immer mit an, wie viel Prozent Sie sich zum zweitbesten Angebot sparen können:
Diagonale: 34 Zoll
Auflösung: 2560 x 1080 (21:9)
Reaktionszeit: 5 ms (GtG)
Panel: IPS, HDR10, curved 3800R
Farbtiefe: 8 bit
Bildwiederholfrequenz: 144 Hz
Variable Synchronisierung: AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible
Anschlüsse: 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort
Preis: 366 statt 467 Euro (21 Prozent)
Acer Predator XB1 XB271HUAbmiprz
Diagonale: 27 Zoll
Auflösung: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
Reaktionszeit: 1 ms (GtG)
Panel: TN
Farbtiefe: 8 bit
Bildwiederholfrequenz: 144 Hz (165 Hz OC)
Variable Synchronisierung: Nvidia G-Sync
Anschlüsse: HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2
Preis: 372 Euro statt 478 Euro (22 Prozent)
Diagonale: 34 Zoll
Auflösung: 3440 x 1440 (21:9)
Reaktionszeit: 4 ms (GtG)
Panel: IPS
Farbtiefe: 8 bit
Bildwiederholfrequenz: 144 Hz
Variable: Synchronisierung: AMD FreeSync Premium
Anschlüsse: 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort
Preis: 384 statt 430 Euro (10 Prozent)
Diagonale: 27 Zoll
Auflösung: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
Reaktionszeit: 4 ms (GtG)
Panel: VA, curved 1800R
Farbtiefe: 8 bit
Bildwiederholfrequenz: 144 Hz
Variable Synchronisierung: AMD FreeSync Premium
Anschlüsse: 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort
Preis: 389 statt 409 Euro (5 Prozent)
LG Electronics LG 35WN75C-B
Diagonale:35 Zoll
Auflösung: 3440 x 1440 (21:9)
Reaktionszeit: 5 ms (GtG)
Panel: VA, HDR10, curved 1800R
Farbtiefe: 8 bit
Bildwiederholfrequenz: 100 Hz
Variable Synchronisierung: AMD FreeSync
Anschlüsse: 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB-C 3.0
Preis: 439 statt 488 Euro (10 Prozent)
Viewsonic XG3240C
Diagonale: 31,5 Zoll
Auflösung: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
Reaktionszeit: 4 ms (GtG)
Panel: VA, HDR10, curved 1800R
Farbtiefe: 8 bit
Bildwiederholfrequenz: 144 Hz
Variable Synchronisierung: AMD FreeSync Premium
Anschlüsse: 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort
Preis: 490 statt 540 Euro (9 Prozent)
ViewSonic XG270QG
Diagonale: 27 Zoll
Auflösung: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
Reaktionszeit: 1 ms (GtG)
Panel: IPS
Farbtiefe: 10 bit
Bildwiederholfrequenz: 144 Hz (165 Hz OC)
Variable Synchronisierung: Nvidia G-Sync
Anschlüsse: HDMI, DisplayPort
Preis: 696,66 statt 780 Euro (10 Prozent)
Acer Predator CG7 CG437KP
Diagonale: 43 Zoll
Auflösung: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
Reaktionszeit: 1 ms (MPRT)
Panel: VA, DisplayHDR 1000
Farbtiefe: 10 bit
Bildwiederholfrequenz: 144 Hz
Variable Synchronisierung: Adaptive Sync, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible
Anschlüsse: 3x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort, 1x UBS-C
Preis: 1100 statt 1345 Euro (18 Prozent)
