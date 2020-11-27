Home > Digital Life > Gaming & eSport
Bis zu 75% Rabatt im Epic Games Store und bei Steam

27.11.2020 | 13:16 Uhr |

Im Epic Games Store und bei Steam gibt es aktuell viele PC-Spiele günstiger. Hier die Highlights.

Red Dead Redemption 2
Vergrößern Red Dead Redemption 2
© Rockstar Games

PC-Spieler können aktuell im Epic Games Store und bei Steam kräftig Geld sparen. Im Epic Games Store ist die Cyber Week gestartet. Eine Vielzahl von Games und Add-Ons werden zu stark reduzierten Preisen angeboten, darunter auch Klassiker wie GTA 5. Aber auch Spiele wie Watch Dogs: Legion oder Red Dead Redemption 2 und Teile der Assassins Creed Reihe sind zu Top-Preisen zu ergattern.

Die Zehn besten Angebote beim Epic Games Cyber Week Sales:

Bei Steam kann bis zum 1. Dezember auch kräftig gespart werden. Hier ein paar Top-Deals.

