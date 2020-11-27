Bis zu 75% Rabatt im Epic Games Store und bei Steam

Im Epic Games Store und bei Steam gibt es aktuell viele PC-Spiele günstiger. Hier die Highlights.
PC-Spieler können aktuell im Epic Games Store und bei Steam kräftig Geld sparen. Im Epic Games Store ist die Cyber Week gestartet. Eine Vielzahl von Games und Add-Ons werden zu stark reduzierten Preisen angeboten, darunter auch Klassiker wie GTA 5. Aber auch Spiele wie Watch Dogs: Legion oder Red Dead Redemption 2 und Teile der Assassins Creed Reihe sind zu Top-Preisen zu ergattern.
Die Zehn besten Angebote beim Epic Games Cyber Week Sales:
-
Borderlands 3 für 19,79€ statt 59,99€ (-67%)
-
Tom Clancy`s Ghost Recon Breakpoint für 14,99€ statt 59,99€ (75%)
-
Grand Theft Auto 5 für 14,99€ statt 29,99€ (50%)
-
Red Dead Redemption 2 für 40,19€ statt 59,99€ (33%)
-
The Divison 2 FÜR 8,99€ Statt 29,99€ (70%)
-
Assassin´s Creed Rogue für 6,59€ statt 19,99€ (67%)
-
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt für 14,98€ statt 49,96€ (70%)
-
Far Cry 4 für 8,99€ statt 29,99€ (70%)
-
Metro: 2033 Redux für 4,99€ statt 19,99€ (70%)
-
Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Y5 für 21,99€ statt 54,99€ (60%)
Bei Steam kann bis zum 1. Dezember auch kräftig gespart werden. Hier ein paar Top-Deals.
-
Marvel´s Avengers für 29,99€ statt 59,99€ (50%)
-
Wasteland 3 für 41,99€ statt 59,99€ (30%)
-
Titanfall 2 für 9,89€ statt 29,99€ (67%)
-
Mortal Kombat 11 für 14,99€ statt 49,99€ (70%)
-
No Man´s Sky für 27,49€ statt 54,99€ (50%)
-
Star Wars Squadrons für 23,99€ statt 39,99€ (40%)
-
Insurgancy: Sandstorm für 14,99€ statt 29,99€ (50%)
-
Sonic Mania für 4,99€ statt 19,99€ (75%)
-
Dark Souls 3 für 14,99€ statt 59,99€ (75%)
-
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Inernationale Version für 8,99€ statt 29,99€ (70%)