Amazon: Philips Hue Entertainment im "Angebot des Tages"

09.04.2019 | 10:55 Uhr | René Resch

In Amazons "Angebot des Tages" finden Sie heute Philips-Hue-Entertainment-Bundles um bis zu 26 Prozent reduziert.

Vom 8. bis 15. April 2019 läuft die Amazon-Frühlings-Angebote-Woche. Im heutigen „Angebot des Tages“ bietet Amazon Philips-Hue-Entertainment-Produkte um bis zu 26 Prozent günstiger an. Mit dabei: Philips-Hue-Gaming-Bundles mit den neuen Lightbars sowie Philips-Hue-Bundles mit Sonos-One-Lautsprechern.

Alle Philips-Hue-Entertainment-Angebote aus dem „Angebot des Tages“ haben wir hier für Sie aufgelistet:

  • Philips-Hue-Gaming-Starter-Set:
    1x Philips Hue Play Lightbar Doppelpack schwarz, 1x Philips Hue Bridge, 1x Philips Hue Lightstrip+ 2m
    für 156,84 statt 216,98 Euro

  • Philips-Hue-Gaming-Starter-Set:
    1x Philips Hue Play Lightbar Doppelpack weiß, 1x Philips Hue Bridge, 1x Philips Hue Lightstrip+ 2m
    für 169,33 statt 217,98 Euro

