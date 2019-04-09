Amazon: Philips Hue Entertainment im "Angebot des Tages"

In Amazons "Angebot des Tages" finden Sie heute Philips-Hue-Entertainment-Bundles um bis zu 26 Prozent reduziert.
Vom 8. bis 15. April 2019 läuft die Amazon-Frühlings-Angebote-Woche. Im heutigen „Angebot des Tages“ bietet Amazon Philips-Hue-Entertainment-Produkte um bis zu 26 Prozent günstiger an. Mit dabei: Philips-Hue-Gaming-Bundles mit den neuen Lightbars sowie Philips-Hue-Bundles mit Sonos-One-Lautsprechern.
Alle Philips-Hue-Entertainment-Angebote aus dem „Angebot des Tages“ haben wir hier für Sie aufgelistet:
-
Philips-Hue-Gaming-Starter-Set:
1x Philips Hue Play Lightbar Doppelpack schwarz, 1x Philips Hue Bridge, 1x Philips Hue Lightstrip+ 2m
für 156,84 statt 216,98 Euro
-
Philips-Hue-Gaming-Starter-Set:
1x Philips Hue Play Lightbar Doppelpack weiß, 1x Philips Hue Bridge, 1x Philips Hue Lightstrip+ 2m
für 169,33 statt 217,98 Euro