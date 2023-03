Vorsicht: Diebe räumen Krypto-Wallet leer – so erkennen Sie die Gefahr

🚨 Beware of the active phishing scam!



The attackers contact the victims via phone call, SMS and/or email to say that there’s been a security breach or suspicious activity on their Trezor account.



➡️ Please ignore these messages as they are not from Trezor. ⬅️



More info in🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/nzfSzfwcZ1