Playstation VR2: Diese Launch-Titel stehen schon fest

In einem Blogbeitrag hat Sony mehr Details zu kommenden Spielen für das VR-Headset Playstation VR2 verraten. Darunter auch, welche Titel innerhalb des ersten Monats nach Release der VR2 auf den Markt kommen werden. Das VR-Headset ist für den 22. Februar 2023 angekündigt.

Insgesamt 30 VR-Titel sollen bis Ende März verfügbar sein, dazu zählt Sony aber auch bereits veröffentlichte Spiele, die lediglich ein VR-Update bekommen. Wie zum Beispiel das Weltraumspiel No Man’s Sky, das bereits 2016 erschien und auch schon das erste Playstation-VR-Headset unterstützt. Viele Titel wie STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy‘s Edge sind zwar schon länger auf dem Markt, waren bislang aber noch nicht für die Playstation verfügbar. Doch einige Titel sind wirklich neu, so etwa The Light Bregade.

Alle Launch-Titel für die Playstation VR2

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed: Rise to Glory: Undisputed Edition (Survios, Veröffentlichungszeitraum)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, Veröffentlichungszeitraum)

Demeo (Resolution Games, keine Veröffentlichung in Japan)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X ( Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 (über kostenloses Update für PS5-Version von GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco, Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, Kauf beinhaltet PS VR- und PS VR2-Version)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., kostenloses Upgrade auf PS VR2 in Japan oder Asien nicht erhältlich)

No Man‘s Sky (Hello Games, Veröffentlichungszeitraum)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, kostenloses Upgrade für SIEJ, aber nicht SIE Asia)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, kostenloses Upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, über kostenloses Update für PS5-Version von RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy‘s Edge (ILMxLab)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, kostenloses Upgrade in Japan oder Asien nicht erhältlich)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect (Enhance)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (Skydance, Veröffentlichungszeitraum)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, kostenloses Upgrade)

