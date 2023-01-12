So viel ist aktuell Ihr altes Handy wert

Die meisten Deutschen steigen beim Auslaufen ihres Zweijahresvertrags auf ein neues Smartphone um. Das alte Gerät wandert dabei meist in eine Schublade, um im Falle eines Defekts als Ersatz herzuhalten. Alternativ wird das ausrangierte Smartphone vorgehalten, um bei Bedarf an einen Bekannten oder den Nachwuchs weitergegeben zu werden. Oft wird der alte Begleiter aber auch einfach vergessen.

So viel bringen die unterschiedlichen Modelle

In Zeiten steigender Inflation könnte man das alte Smartphone aber auch auf dem Gebrauchtmarkt verkaufen und somit die Haushaltskasse etwas aufbessern. Eine Anlaufstelle dafür ist die Auktionsplattform Ebay. In einer Analyse aus dem Zeitraum vom 1.9.22 bis zum 31.10.22 hat die Plattform die durchschnittlichen Wiederverkaufswerte beliebter Smartphones von Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi oder Google ausgewertet.

iPhones besonders gut wiederverkaufbar

Demnach wurde das iPhone 11 mit 64 GB Speicher für durchschnittlich 306 Euro verkauft. Das iPhone X mit 64 GB brachte es hingegen auf 187 Euro. Und selbst ein betagtes iPhone 8 mit 64 GB Speicher wechselte im Schnitt für 113 Euro den Besitzer. Am beliebtesten sind auf Ebay jedoch die iPhones der 12er-Serie: Das iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB wurde im Schnitt für 700 Euro verkauft, mit 128 GB Speicher waren es immerhin noch 598 Euro.

Die Wiederverkaufswerte beliebter Smartphone-Modelle

Auch Samsung-Smartphones lassen sich auf Ebay gut weiterverkaufen: Das Samsung Galaxy S10 mit 128 GB ist beispielsweise für 176 Euro zu haben, das Galaxy A5 mit 128 GB bringt hingegen noch 140 Euro ein. Es könnte sich also durchaus lohnen, in Schubladen nach verstecken Smartphone-Schätzen zu suchen. In der folgenden Liste sind die durchschnittlichen Wiederverkaufswerte vieler weiterer Smartphone-Modelle auf Ebay aufgelistet. So lässt sich schnell herausfinden, ob das ausrangierte Handy doch noch etwas wert ist. Übrigens: Tipps und Tricks, wie Sie Ihr altes Handy für möglichst viel Geld verkaufen können, finden Sie in diesem Beitrag.