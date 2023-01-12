Home / News / Handy
So viel ist aktuell Ihr altes Handy wert

Versteckte Schätze: Das ausgediente Handy in der Schublade kann mit etwas Glück die Haushaltskasse aufbessern.
iPhone 12
Die meisten Deutschen steigen beim Auslaufen ihres Zweijahresvertrags auf ein neues Smartphone um. Das alte Gerät wandert dabei meist in eine Schublade, um im Falle eines Defekts als Ersatz herzuhalten. Alternativ wird das ausrangierte Smartphone vorgehalten, um bei Bedarf an einen Bekannten oder den Nachwuchs weitergegeben zu werden. Oft wird der alte Begleiter aber auch einfach vergessen.

So viel bringen die unterschiedlichen Modelle

In Zeiten steigender Inflation könnte man das alte Smartphone aber auch auf dem Gebrauchtmarkt verkaufen und somit die Haushaltskasse etwas aufbessern. Eine Anlaufstelle dafür ist die Auktionsplattform Ebay. In einer Analyse aus dem Zeitraum vom 1.9.22 bis zum 31.10.22 hat die Plattform die durchschnittlichen Wiederverkaufswerte beliebter Smartphones von Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi oder Google ausgewertet.

iPhones besonders gut wiederverkaufbar

Demnach wurde das iPhone 11 mit 64 GB Speicher für durchschnittlich 306 Euro verkauft. Das iPhone X mit 64 GB brachte es hingegen auf 187 Euro. Und selbst ein betagtes iPhone 8 mit 64 GB Speicher wechselte im Schnitt für 113 Euro den Besitzer. Am beliebtesten sind auf Ebay jedoch die iPhones der 12er-Serie: Das iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB wurde im Schnitt für 700 Euro verkauft, mit 128 GB Speicher waren es immerhin noch 598 Euro.

Die Wiederverkaufswerte beliebter Smartphone-Modelle

Auch Samsung-Smartphones lassen sich auf Ebay gut weiterverkaufen: Das Samsung Galaxy S10 mit 128 GB ist beispielsweise für 176 Euro zu haben, das Galaxy A5 mit 128 GB bringt hingegen noch 140 Euro ein. Es könnte sich also durchaus lohnen, in Schubladen nach verstecken Smartphone-Schätzen zu suchen. In der folgenden Liste sind die durchschnittlichen Wiederverkaufswerte vieler weiterer Smartphone-Modelle auf Ebay aufgelistet. So lässt sich schnell herausfinden, ob das ausrangierte Handy doch noch etwas wert ist. Übrigens: Tipps und Tricks, wie Sie Ihr altes Handy für möglichst viel Geld verkaufen können, finden Sie in diesem Beitrag.

PlatzSmartphone-ModellDurchschnittlicher Wiederverkaufspreis
 1.Apple iPhone 11 64 GB306 €
 2.Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB598 €
 3.Apple iPhone 8 64 GB113 €
 4.Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB362 €
 5.Samsung Galaxy A5 128 GB140 €
 6.Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB176 €
 7.Apple iPhone XR 64 GB193 €
 8.Apple iPhone X 64 GB187 €
 9.Samsung Galaxy S7 32 GB62 €
 10.Samsung Galaxy S20 128 GB247 €
 11.Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB651 €
 12.Apple iPhone SE 2 64 GB147 €
 13.Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB643 €
 14.Apple iPhone 11 128 GB344 €
 15.Apple iPhone 7 128 GB80 €
 16.Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB454 €
 17.Apple iPhone 6 64 GB46 €
 18.Apple iPhone XS 64 GB203 €
 19.Apple iPhone 12 64 GB440 €
 20.Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB833 €
 21.Samsung Galaxy S9 64 GB109 €
 22.Apple iPhone X 256 GB220 €
 23.Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB72 €
 24.Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB709 €
 25.Apple iPhone 7 32 GB68 €
 26.Apple iPhone 12 128 GB493 €
 27.Samsung Galaxy S8 64 GB81 €
 28.Apple iPhone 6 32 GB47 €
 29.Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB974 €
 30.Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB515 €
 31.Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB902 €
 32.Apple iPhone 6 16 GB32 €
 33.Apple iPhone SE 2 128 GB178 €
 34.Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128 GB234 €
 35.Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB915 €
 36.Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB419 €
 37.Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB439 €
 38.Samsung Galaxy S5 16 GB37 €
 39.Samsung Galaxy A8 32 GB78 €
 40.Apple iPhone SE 2 32 GB53 €
 41.Nokia 6310i28 €
 42.Apple iPhone XR 128 GB223 €
 43.Apple iPhone 13 128 GB658 €
 44.Apple iPhone XS 256 GB244 €
 45.Apple iPhone 5s 16 GB26 €
 46.Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB153 €
 47.Samsung Galaxy A4 64 GB80 €
 48.Xiaomi 12 128 GB128 €
 49.Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128 GB353 €
 50.Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB435 €
 51.Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256 GB145 €
 52.Samsung Galaxy A7 128 GB142 €
 53.Samsung Galaxy S6 32 GB49 €
 54.Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128 GB364 €
 55.Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB325 €
 56.Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128 GB268 €
 57.Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128 GB398 €
 58.Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB240 €
 59.Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128 GB109 €
 60.Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 GB520 €
 61.Apple iPhone 8 256 GB146 €
 62.Nokia 331023 €
 63.Google Pixel 6 128 GB367 €
 64.Apple iPhone 6 128 GB75 €
 65.Samsung Galaxy S22 128 GB533 €
 66.Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 256 GB457 €
 67.Samsung Galaxy S10e 128 GB180 €
 68.Motorola V327 €
 69.Google Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB492 €
 70.Apple iPhone 4 16 GB18 €
 71.Xiaomi Mi 11 256 GB350 €
 72.Apple iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB587 €
 73.Samsung Galaxy A21s 32 GB96 €
 74.Samsung Galaxy A5 32 GB55 €
 75.Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128 GB268 €
 76.Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128 GB751 €
 77.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256 GB694 €
 78.Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64 GB62 €
 79.Apple iPhone 5 16 GB16 €
 80.Xiaomi Mi 11 128 GB238 €
 81.Huawai P 30 Pro 128 GB201 €
 82.Apple iPhone 11 256 GB375 €
 83.Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16 GB46 €
 84.Samsung Galaxy A3 16 GB34 €
 85.Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128 GB380 €
 86.Samsung Galaxy S4 8 GB27 €
 87.Samsung Galaxy A20e 32 GB62 €
 88.Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB589 €
 89.Google Pixel 4a 128 GB215 €
 90.Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256 GB279 €
 91.Samsung Galaxy A5 16 GB40 €
 92.Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB861 €
 93.Samsung Galaxy S10 512 GB251 €
 94.Apple iPhone 4 8 GB18 €
 95.Samsung Galaxy A6 32 GB56 €
 96.Nokia 372038 €
 97.Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB1.032 €
 98.Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128 GB388 €
 99.Samsung Xcover 3 8 GB30 €
 100.Samsung Galaxy J5 16 GB38 €
