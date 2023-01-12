So viel ist aktuell Ihr altes Handy wert

Die meisten Deutschen steigen beim Auslaufen ihres Zweijahresvertrags auf ein neues Smartphone um. Das alte Gerät wandert dabei meist in eine Schublade, um im Falle eines Defekts als Ersatz herzuhalten. Alternativ wird das ausrangierte Smartphone vorgehalten, um bei Bedarf an einen Bekannten oder den Nachwuchs weitergegeben zu werden. Oft wird der alte Begleiter aber auch einfach vergessen.
So viel bringen die unterschiedlichen Modelle
In Zeiten steigender Inflation könnte man das alte Smartphone aber auch auf dem Gebrauchtmarkt verkaufen und somit die Haushaltskasse etwas aufbessern. Eine Anlaufstelle dafür ist die Auktionsplattform Ebay. In einer Analyse aus dem Zeitraum vom 1.9.22 bis zum 31.10.22 hat die Plattform die durchschnittlichen Wiederverkaufswerte beliebter Smartphones von Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi oder Google ausgewertet.
iPhones besonders gut wiederverkaufbar
Demnach wurde das iPhone 11 mit 64 GB Speicher für durchschnittlich 306 Euro verkauft. Das iPhone X mit 64 GB brachte es hingegen auf 187 Euro. Und selbst ein betagtes iPhone 8 mit 64 GB Speicher wechselte im Schnitt für 113 Euro den Besitzer. Am beliebtesten sind auf Ebay jedoch die iPhones der 12er-Serie: Das iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB wurde im Schnitt für 700 Euro verkauft, mit 128 GB Speicher waren es immerhin noch 598 Euro.
Die Wiederverkaufswerte beliebter Smartphone-Modelle
Auch Samsung-Smartphones lassen sich auf Ebay gut weiterverkaufen: Das Samsung Galaxy S10 mit 128 GB ist beispielsweise für 176 Euro zu haben, das Galaxy A5 mit 128 GB bringt hingegen noch 140 Euro ein. Es könnte sich also durchaus lohnen, in Schubladen nach verstecken Smartphone-Schätzen zu suchen. In der folgenden Liste sind die durchschnittlichen Wiederverkaufswerte vieler weiterer Smartphone-Modelle auf Ebay aufgelistet. So lässt sich schnell herausfinden, ob das ausrangierte Handy doch noch etwas wert ist. Übrigens: Tipps und Tricks, wie Sie Ihr altes Handy für möglichst viel Geld verkaufen können, finden Sie in diesem Beitrag.
|Platz
|Smartphone-Modell
|Durchschnittlicher Wiederverkaufspreis
|1.
|Apple iPhone 11 64 GB
|306 €
|2.
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB
|598 €
|3.
|Apple iPhone 8 64 GB
|113 €
|4.
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB
|362 €
|5.
|Samsung Galaxy A5 128 GB
|140 €
|6.
|Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB
|176 €
|7.
|Apple iPhone XR 64 GB
|193 €
|8.
|Apple iPhone X 64 GB
|187 €
|9.
|Samsung Galaxy S7 32 GB
|62 €
|10.
|Samsung Galaxy S20 128 GB
|247 €
|11.
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB
|651 €
|12.
|Apple iPhone SE 2 64 GB
|147 €
|13.
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB
|643 €
|14.
|Apple iPhone 11 128 GB
|344 €
|15.
|Apple iPhone 7 128 GB
|80 €
|16.
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB
|454 €
|17.
|Apple iPhone 6 64 GB
|46 €
|18.
|Apple iPhone XS 64 GB
|203 €
|19.
|Apple iPhone 12 64 GB
|440 €
|20.
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB
|833 €
|21.
|Samsung Galaxy S9 64 GB
|109 €
|22.
|Apple iPhone X 256 GB
|220 €
|23.
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB
|72 €
|24.
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB
|709 €
|25.
|Apple iPhone 7 32 GB
|68 €
|26.
|Apple iPhone 12 128 GB
|493 €
|27.
|Samsung Galaxy S8 64 GB
|81 €
|28.
|Apple iPhone 6 32 GB
|47 €
|29.
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB
|974 €
|30.
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB
|515 €
|31.
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB
|902 €
|32.
|Apple iPhone 6 16 GB
|32 €
|33.
|Apple iPhone SE 2 128 GB
|178 €
|34.
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128 GB
|234 €
|35.
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB
|915 €
|36.
|Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB
|419 €
|37.
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB
|439 €
|38.
|Samsung Galaxy S5 16 GB
|37 €
|39.
|Samsung Galaxy A8 32 GB
|78 €
|40.
|Apple iPhone SE 2 32 GB
|53 €
|41.
|Nokia 6310i
|28 €
|42.
|Apple iPhone XR 128 GB
|223 €
|43.
|Apple iPhone 13 128 GB
|658 €
|44.
|Apple iPhone XS 256 GB
|244 €
|45.
|Apple iPhone 5s 16 GB
|26 €
|46.
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB
|153 €
|47.
|Samsung Galaxy A4 64 GB
|80 €
|48.
|Xiaomi 12 128 GB
|128 €
|49.
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128 GB
|353 €
|50.
|Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB
|435 €
|51.
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256 GB
|145 €
|52.
|Samsung Galaxy A7 128 GB
|142 €
|53.
|Samsung Galaxy S6 32 GB
|49 €
|54.
|Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128 GB
|364 €
|55.
|Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB
|325 €
|56.
|Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128 GB
|268 €
|57.
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128 GB
|398 €
|58.
|Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB
|240 €
|59.
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128 GB
|109 €
|60.
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 GB
|520 €
|61.
|Apple iPhone 8 256 GB
|146 €
|62.
|Nokia 3310
|23 €
|63.
|Google Pixel 6 128 GB
|367 €
|64.
|Apple iPhone 6 128 GB
|75 €
|65.
|Samsung Galaxy S22 128 GB
|533 €
|66.
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 256 GB
|457 €
|67.
|Samsung Galaxy S10e 128 GB
|180 €
|68.
|Motorola V3
|27 €
|69.
|Google Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB
|492 €
|70.
|Apple iPhone 4 16 GB
|18 €
|71.
|Xiaomi Mi 11 256 GB
|350 €
|72.
|Apple iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB
|587 €
|73.
|Samsung Galaxy A21s 32 GB
|96 €
|74.
|Samsung Galaxy A5 32 GB
|55 €
|75.
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128 GB
|268 €
|76.
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128 GB
|751 €
|77.
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256 GB
|694 €
|78.
|Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64 GB
|62 €
|79.
|Apple iPhone 5 16 GB
|16 €
|80.
|Xiaomi Mi 11 128 GB
|238 €
|81.
|Huawai P 30 Pro 128 GB
|201 €
|82.
|Apple iPhone 11 256 GB
|375 €
|83.
|Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16 GB
|46 €
|84.
|Samsung Galaxy A3 16 GB
|34 €
|85.
|Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128 GB
|380 €
|86.
|Samsung Galaxy S4 8 GB
|27 €
|87.
|Samsung Galaxy A20e 32 GB
|62 €
|88.
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB
|589 €
|89.
|Google Pixel 4a 128 GB
|215 €
|90.
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256 GB
|279 €
|91.
|Samsung Galaxy A5 16 GB
|40 €
|92.
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB
|861 €
|93.
|Samsung Galaxy S10 512 GB
|251 €
|94.
|Apple iPhone 4 8 GB
|18 €
|95.
|Samsung Galaxy A6 32 GB
|56 €
|96.
|Nokia 3720
|38 €
|97.
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB
|1.032 €
|98.
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128 GB
|388 €
|99.
|Samsung Xcover 3 8 GB
|30 €
|100.
|Samsung Galaxy J5 16 GB
|38 €