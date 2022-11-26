Amazon Black Friday Woche: Die besten Angebote am Samstag

Die Black Friday Woche bei Amazon.de läuft noch bis Montag, 28. November. Wir zeigen eine Auswahl der besten Tagesangebote aus den Kategorien Technik, IT, Smartphones und Smarthome. Heute unter den Highlights: Apple iPad, Sandisk Speicherkarten, PlayStation Plus Abo, Microsoft Family 365, WISO Steuer-Software, Acer Chromebooks, Xbox Series S, Fire TV, Saugroboter, DJI Drohne, Stromgeneratoren und eine Bratpfanne von Jamie Oliver.

Ein Hinweis zu den Preisen bei Amazon: Bei dem dargestellten Streichpreis handelt es sich nicht etwa um den vorigen Preis, sondern um den besten Angebotspreis innerhalb der letzten 30 Tage.

Welche Angebote erwarten wir an Black Friday?

Mittlerweile gibt es nur noch wenige Shops, die nicht an der Rabattaktion “Black Friday” teilnehmen, die jedes Jahr das Weihnachtsgeschäft einläutet. Der Versandriese Amazon startete am Freitag, 18. November die große Black Friday-Woche mit Countdown-Angeboten. Von Donnerstag, 24. November bis Freitag, 25. November findet dann der eigentliche Black Friday statt. Die Aktion endet schließlich mit dem Cyber Monday am 28. November.

Aufgrund der aktuellen Krise (Inflation, Ukraine-Krieg, gestiegene Energiepreise) ist der allgemeine Konsumrausch verständlicherweise gedämpft. Durch die besondere Situation dürften jedoch vermehrt Produkte wie z.B. Stromgeneratoren, stromsparende Heizregler und Heizkörper, Stromzähler, LED-Lichter – sprich: alle Geräte, die beim Stromsparen helfen – nachgefragt werden. Hierzu wird es sicherlich einige Angebote bei Amazon geben. Daneben erwarten wir Rabatte für derzeit gut nachgefragte Produkte aus den Bereichen Haushalt, Gesundheit und Freizeit: Heißluftfritteusen, PlayStation 5, Streaming-Geräte, Webcams, elektrische Heizdecken, Echo Dot und smarte Türklingeln. Nicht zuletzt wird es vermutlich wie schon im Vorjahr Angebote zu Marken-Smartphones und -Notebooks geben.

