Amazon Black Friday Woche: Die besten Angebote am Samstag

Die Black Friday Woche bei Amazon.de läuft noch bis Montag, 28. November. Wir zeigen eine Auswahl der besten Tagesangebote aus den Kategorien Technik, IT, Smartphones und Smarthome. Heute unter den Highlights: Apple iPad, Sandisk Speicherkarten, PlayStation Plus Abo, Microsoft Family 365, WISO Steuer-Software, Acer Chromebooks, Xbox Series S, Fire TV, Saugroboter, DJI Drohne, Stromgeneratoren und eine Bratpfanne von Jamie Oliver.
Direkt zu den Black Friday Deals bei Amazon
Apple Geräte & Apple Zubehör
- Apple iPad 2021 (10,2″, Wi-Fi, 64 GB) für 349 statt 380 Euro
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini für 689 statt zuvor 739 Euro
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro für 1.429 statt zuvor 1.565 Euro
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max für 1.599 statt 1.829 Euro
- Apple Watch Series 7 für 399,99 Euro statt 459 Euro
- Apple Watch SE für 299 statt 369 Euro
- Apple Leder Case (für iPhone 12) für 39,99 statt 69 Euro
Haushalt
- SodaStream Wassersprudler für 60 statt 86,45 Euro
- Tefal Jamie Oliver Bratpfanne für 39,99 statt zuvor 65 Euro
- COSORI Lite Heißluftfritteuse 3.8L für 88 statt 110 Euro
- Bosch Akku-Staubsauger für 140 statt 173 Euro
- Solar Powerbank 26800mAh für 42,49 statt 52,99 Euro
- Heizlüfter Energiesparend 2000W für 43,86 statt 54,99 Euro
- KESSER Heizlüfter mit Fernbedienung für 49,80 statt 99,80 Euro
- KESSER Elektro Glasheizung für 93,33 statt 149,80 Euro
- KESSER Ölradiator Elektrische Heizung für 69,80 statt 154,80 Euro
- VTOMan Powerstation 2200 für 1.199 Euro statt 1.899 Euro
- maXpeedingrods Stromgenerator 3300W für 820 statt 920 Euro
- maXpeedingrods Stromgenerator 3500W für 600 statt 700 Euro
- Jackery Solargenerator 500 für 749 statt 946 Euro
- Siemens Kaffeevollautomat EQ.6 s300 für 600 statt 699 Euro
- Siemens Kaffeevollautomat EQ.6 s700 für 733,49 statt 804 Euro
- De’Longhi Magnifica Kaffeevollautomat für 370 statt 449 Euro
- Sage Barista Espressomaschine für 473 statt 729,90 Euro
- Alle Kaffeemaschinen
Smart Home
- AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 für 192 statt 259 Euro
- AVM FRITZ!Repeater 1200 für 70 statt 95 Euro
- Google Nest Cam Überwachungskamera für 60 statt 100 Euro
- iRobot Roomba i7+ für 549 statt 699 Euro
- eufy Saugroboter mit Wischfunktion für 160 statt 260 Euro
- eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam für 69 statt 99 Euro
- Alle Staubsaugerroboter
Freizeit
- Xbox Series S für 222 statt zuvor 275 Euro
- DJI FPV Combo Drohne Flycam für 899 statt 1.349 Euro
- DJI Drohne Mavic 3 Cine Premium für 4.499 statt 4.709 Euro
- Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 4 Pro für 749 statt 799 Euro
- Xiaomi Electric Scooter Pro 2 für 549 statt 599 Euro
- OOONO Blitzer-Warner für 39,95 statt 49,95 Euro
Software
- Guthaben für PlayStation Plus Essential für 40,50 statt 60 Euro
- Guthaben für Angebot PlayStation Plus Extra für 67,50 statt 100 Euro
- Guthaben für PlayStation Plus Premium für 76,41 statt 120 Euro
- WISO Steuer für 22,99 statt 44,99 Euro
- Steuer Software
- Microsoft 365 Family für 48 statt 99 Euro
- Microsoft Office 365 Single für 51,67 statt 60 Euro
Amazon Geräte
- Fire TV Stick 4K für 24,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max für 34,99 statt 64,99 Euro
- Fire TV Cube mit Alexa für 59,99 statt 119,99 Euro
- Der neue Echo Dot (5. Generation) für 24,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Der neue Echo Dot (5. Gen) mit Uhr für 39,99 statt 69,99 Euro
- Echo Dot (3. Gen.) für 17,99 statt 33,99 Euro
- Echo (4. Generation) für 59,99 statt 74,99 Euro
- Echo Show 5 für 34,99 statt 84,99 Euro
- Echo Auto für 29,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 für 169,99 statt 249,99 Euro
- Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) für 115 statt 150 Euro
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6a für 343 statt 459 Euro
- Xiaomi 12+Kopfhörer für 599,90 statt 849,99 Euro
- Sony Xperia PRO-I für 1.199 statt 1799 Euro
- Sony Xperia 1 III 5G für 777 statt 1299 Euro
- HUAWEI nova 9 SE Smartphone für 179 statt 349 Euro
Laptops & Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 für 1.182 statt zuvor 1.299 Euro
- Acer Chromebook 314 für 149 statt 219
- Acer Chromebook 314 für 199 statt 349 Euro
- Lenovo Tab M10 für 99 statt 159 Euro
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus für 189 statt 229 Euro
- Xiaomi Book Windows Tablet für 600 statt 700 Euro
- Das neue Fire HD 8-Tablet für 55 statt 115 Euro
- Fire HD 10 Plus-Tablet, 32 GB für 125 statt 195 Euro
Kopfhörer (In-Ear und Over-Ear)
- Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition für 80 statt 107,90 Euro
- Kopfhörer von Beats
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM Kopfhörer für 244,99 statt 399 Euro
- Philips Fidelio Over-Ear für 99,99 statt 299,99 Euro
Lautsprecher und Soundbars
- Marshall Acton II BT Lautsprecher für 195,90 statt 249 Euro
- BOSE Soundbar 500 für 399,95 statt 599,95 Euro
- Anker Soundcore Lautsprecher für 42 statt 60 Euro
- JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Box wasserdicht für 85 statt 129 Euro
- Philips Internet-Radio für 114,99 statt 189,99 Euro
- Soundcore BT Lautsprecher für 69,99 statt 109,99 Euro
Computer Zubehör
- Kabellose Maus für 11,74 statt 14,99 Euro
- CHERRY Tastatur- und Maus-Set für 72,65 statt 109,99 Euro
- EMEET 1080P Webcam für 38 statt 49 Euro
- Logitech HD PRO Webcam für 49,99 statt 109 Euro
- PASONOMI kabellose Maus für 9,60 statt 15 Euro
Speichermedien
- SanDisk Ultra Speicherkarte 400 GB für 33 statt 59 Euro
- SanDisk Ultra Speicherkarte 128 GB für 13,99 statt 22,99 Euro
- SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD für 449,99 statt 939,99 Euro
- SanDisk Extreme 4 TB Portable SSD für 399,99 statt 817,99 Euro
- Alle Speichermedien
Gaming Laptops & PCs
- Lenovo 15,6 Zoll Gaming Notebook für 555 statt 599,90 Euro
- Megaport Gaming PC Intel Core i9 für 2549 statt 3099 Euro
- Mehr Gaming-Laptops und -PCs bis zu 40 % reduziert
Ein Hinweis zu den Preisen bei Amazon: Bei dem dargestellten Streichpreis handelt es sich nicht etwa um den vorigen Preis, sondern um den besten Angebotspreis innerhalb der letzten 30 Tage.
Welche Angebote erwarten wir an Black Friday?
Mittlerweile gibt es nur noch wenige Shops, die nicht an der Rabattaktion “Black Friday” teilnehmen, die jedes Jahr das Weihnachtsgeschäft einläutet. Der Versandriese Amazon startete am Freitag, 18. November die große Black Friday-Woche mit Countdown-Angeboten. Von Donnerstag, 24. November bis Freitag, 25. November findet dann der eigentliche Black Friday statt. Die Aktion endet schließlich mit dem Cyber Monday am 28. November.
Aufgrund der aktuellen Krise (Inflation, Ukraine-Krieg, gestiegene Energiepreise) ist der allgemeine Konsumrausch verständlicherweise gedämpft. Durch die besondere Situation dürften jedoch vermehrt Produkte wie z.B. Stromgeneratoren, stromsparende Heizregler und Heizkörper, Stromzähler, LED-Lichter – sprich: alle Geräte, die beim Stromsparen helfen – nachgefragt werden. Hierzu wird es sicherlich einige Angebote bei Amazon geben. Daneben erwarten wir Rabatte für derzeit gut nachgefragte Produkte aus den Bereichen Haushalt, Gesundheit und Freizeit: Heißluftfritteusen, PlayStation 5, Streaming-Geräte, Webcams, elektrische Heizdecken, Echo Dot und smarte Türklingeln. Nicht zuletzt wird es vermutlich wie schon im Vorjahr Angebote zu Marken-Smartphones und -Notebooks geben.
Fake-Shops bei Amazon – So schützen Sie sich vor der Betrugsmasche
Black Weeks: Media Markt & Saturn mit Top-Deals schon vor dem Black Friday