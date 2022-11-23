Amazon Black Friday Woche: Das sind die besten Technik-Deals

Der Amazon Black Friday startet heute Mitternacht. Schon jetzt läuft die Black Friday Woche mit vielen Rabatten und Geschenkideen. Wir zeigen eine Auswahl der besten Tagesangebote aus den Kategorien Technik, IT, Smartphones und Smarthome. Heute unter den Highlights: PlayStation Plus Guthaben, Webcam, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, iPad 9, Microsoft 365, Heißluftfritteuse, Heizlüfter und Solar-Stromgeneratoren.
Direkt zur Black Friday Woche bei Amazon
Die besten Angebote am Mittwoch
Topseller während der Black Friday Woche
- PlayStation Plus Premium Mitgliedschaft für 76,41 statt 90 Euro
- Aqara Tür- und Fenstersensor für 14 statt 17 Euro
- Fire TV Stick 4K für 24,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Der neue Echo Dot (5. Gen, 2022) mit Uhr für 40 statt 70 Euro
- Logitech Webcam für 119,99 statt 269 Euro
- maXpeedingrods Stromgenerator 3300W für 820 statt 920 Euro
- AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 für 179,99 statt 259 Euro
Amazon Geräte
- Fire TV Stick 4K für 24,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max für 34,99 statt 64,99 Euro
- Fire TV Cube mit Alexa für 59,99 statt 119,99 Euro
- Der neue Echo Dot (5. Generation) für 24,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Der neue Echo Dot (5. Gen) mit Uhr für 39,99 statt 69,99 Euro
- Echo Dot (3. Gen.) für 17,99 statt 33,99 Euro
- Echo (4. Generation) für 59,99 statt 74,99 Euro
- Echo Show 5 für 34,99 statt 84,99 Euro
- Echo Auto für 29,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 für 169,99 statt 249,99 Euro
- Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) für 115 statt 150 Euro
Router
- AVM FRITZ!Box 6660 Cable für 189,99 statt 269 Euro
- AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 für 179,99 statt 259 Euro
- AVM FRITZ!Box 7530 Wifi 6 für 134,99 statt 199 Euro
- AVM FRITZ!WLAN Repeater 3000 für 98,99 statt 129 Euro
Haushalt, Freizeit & Gesundheit
- Gigaset C430A Schnurloses Telefon für 53,57 statt 65 Euro
- COSORI Heißluftfritteuse 5,5L für 99,99 statt 130 Euro
- Bosch Akku-Staubsauger für 140 statt 173 Euro
- iRobot Roomba i7+ für 549 statt 699 Euro
- Anker magnetisches Ladegerät für 45,99 statt 110,59 Euro
- Anker magnetische Powerbank für 63,99 statt 80 Euro
- Solar Powerbank 26800mAh für 42,49 statt 52,99 Euro
- Heizlüfter Energiesparend 2000W für 43,86 statt 54,99 Euro
- ewt mobiles Heizgerät für 58,22 statt 68 Euro
- VTOMan tragbare Powerstation 2200 für 1.199 Euro statt 1.899 Euro
- maXpeedingrods Stromgenerator 3300W für 820 statt 920 Euro
- maXpeedingrods Stromgenerator 3500W für 600 statt 700 Euro
- Jackery Solargenerator 500 für 749 statt 946 Euro
- Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 4 Pro für 749 statt 799 Euro
- Xiaomi Electric Scooter Pro 2 für 549 statt 599 Euro
- Led Streifen mit Fernbedienung für 14,99 statt 19,99 Euro
- Oral-B Pro 3 3900 Elektrische Zahnbürste für 65 statt 90 Euro
- Google Nest Cam Überwachungskamera für 60 statt 100 Euro
- Handyhalterung für das Auto für 14,44 statt 18,99 Euro
- De’Longhi Magnifica Kaffeevollautomat für 370 statt 449 Euro
Software
- Guthaben für PlayStation Plus Essential für 40,50 statt 45 Euro
- Guthaben für Angebot PlayStation Plus Extra für 67,50 statt 75 Euro
- Guthaben für PlayStation Plus Premium für 76,41 statt 90 Euro
- Microsoft Office 365 Single für 51,67 statt 60 Euro
- Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student für 82,99 statt 149 Euro
- McAfee Total Protection für 13,96 statt 99,95 Euro
- Norton 360 Premium für 18,67 statt 39,99 Euro
- Norton 360 Deluxe für 17,97 statt 34,99 Euro
Apple Geräte & Apple Zubehör
- Apple iPad 2021 (10,2″, Wi-Fi, 64 GB) für 339 statt 380 Euro
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro (512 GB) für 1.259 statt 1.499 Euro
- Apple Watch Series 6 ab 393 statt 779 Euro
- Apple Watch Series 7 für 399,99 Euro statt 459 Euro
- Apple Watch SE für 299 statt 369 Euro
- Apple Leder Case (für iPhone 12) für 39,99 statt 69 Euro
- Apple Silikon Case (für iPhone 13 Mini) für 30,16 statt 59 Euro
- Apple Silikon Case (für iPhone 13) für 34,99 statt 59 Euro
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6a für 348 statt 459 Euro
- Xiaomi 12+Kopfhörer für 599,90 statt 849,99 Euro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 + Kopfhörer für 179,90 statt 249,9 Euro
- Sony Xperia PRO-I für 1199 statt 1799 Euro
- Sony Xperia 1 III 5G für 777 statt 1299 Euro
Laptops & Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite für 249 statt 299 Euro
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 für 599 statt 869 Euro
- Acer Swift 1 Ultrabook / Laptop für 299 statt 699 Euro
- Acer Aspire 3 Laptop für 399 statt 549 Euro
- Acer Chromebook 314 Laptop für 199 statt 349 Euro
- HP Laptop | 17,3 für 429 statt 599 Euro
- LG Gram Ultralight Notebook für 1299 statt 1849 Euro
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus für 189 statt 229 Euro
- Xiaomi Book Windows Tablet für 618 statt 700 Euro
Fernseher & Beamer
- Samsung QLED 4K 75 Zoll für 1299 statt 2799 Euro
- LG Beamer Full HD LED für 699 statt 899 Euro
- Anker Nebula Beamer für 379,99 statt 499,99 Euro
Audio (Lautsprecher, Kopfhörer, Soundbars)
- Marshall Acton II BT Lautsprecher für 195,90 statt 249 Euro
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Over-Ear für 639 statt 899 Euro
- BOSE Soundbar 500 für 399,95 statt 599,95 Euro
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds für 151,99 statt 279,95 Euro
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM Kopfhörer für 244,99 statt 399 Euro
- JBL Xtreme 2 Musikbox für 189,99 statt 299 Euro
- Philips Fidelio Over-Ear für 99,99 statt 299,99 Euro
- Philips Internet-Radio für 114,99 statt 189,99 Euro
- Soundcore BT Lautsprecher für 69,99 statt 109,99 Euro
Computer Zubehör
- CHERRY Tastatur- und Maus-Set für 72,65 statt 109,99 Euro
- Logitech Webcam für 119,99 statt 269 Euro
- EMEET 1080P Webcam für 38 statt 49 Euro
- Logitech Kabellose Tastatur für 105,99 statt 209 Euro
- Logitech HD PRO Webcam für 49,99 statt 109 Euro
- Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub für 49,99 statt 218,85 Euro
- Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse für 33,52 statt 119,99 Euro
- PASONOMI kabellose Maus für 12 statt 15 Euro
- Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard für 22,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Netgear Ethernet LAN Switch für 445,49 statt 791,65 Euro
Monitore
- Dell Monitor 27 Zoll für 129,99 statt 229,99 Euro
- Samsung Curved Monitor 32 Zoll für 219 statt 329 Euro
Speichermedien
- SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD für 449,99 statt 939,99 Euro
- SanDisk Extreme 4 TB Portable SSD für 399,99 statt 817,99 Euro
- SanDisk Extreme PRO microSDXC UHS-I Speicherkarte 512 GB für 116 statt 240,99 Euro
- SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 4 TB interne SSD für 319 statt 499,99 Euro
- WD_BLACK Game Drive SSD 4 TB externe SSD für 447 statt 939,99 Euro
CPUs
- Intel Core i7-12700 (12. Gen.) für 386,99 Euro statt 442,04 Euro
- Intel Core i5-12400 (12. Gen.) für 221,69 Euro statt 265,99 Euro
- Intel Core i5-11400F (11. Gen.) für 152,69 Euro statt 163,89 Euro
Gaming Laptops & PCs
- Asus ROG Strix 17 Gaming Laptop für 1499 statt 1999 Euro
- Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop für 999 statt 1199 Euro
- Megaport Gaming PC Intel Core i9 für 2549 statt 3099 Euro
- Mehr Gaming-Laptops und -PCs bis zu 40 % reduziert
Gaming Zubehör
- Predator Gaming Monitor 24,5 Zoll für 158 statt 299 Euro
- HUAWEI MateView Curved Monitor für 229 statt 399 Euro
- Logitech Gaming-Tastatur für 99,99 statt 209 Euro
- Logitech Gaming-Headset für 69,99 statt 149 Euro
- Razer Headset für Xbox Series X für 84,99 statt 169,99 Euro
- Wireless Controller für Xbox One für 35 statt 46 Euro
Ein Hinweis zu den Preisen bei Amazon: Bei dem dargestellten Streichpreis handelt es sich nicht etwa um den vorigen Preis, sondern um den letzt-besten Angebotspreis des Artikels. So will Amazon wahrscheinlich zeigen, dass es das Produkt noch nie günstiger gab.
Welche Angebote erwarten wir an Black Friday?
Mittlerweile gibt es nur noch wenige Shops, die nicht an der Rabattaktion “Black Friday” teilnehmen, die jedes Jahr das Weihnachtsgeschäft einläutet. Der Versandriese Amazon startete am Freitag, 18. November die große Black Friday-Woche mit Countdown-Angeboten. Am Freitag, den 25. November findet dann der eigentliche Black Friday statt. Die Aktion endet schließlich mit dem Cyber Monday am 28. November.
Aufgrund der aktuellen Krise (Inflation, Ukraine-Krieg, gestiegene Energiepreise) ist der allgemeine Konsumrausch verständlicherweise gedämpft. Durch die besondere Situation dürften jedoch vermehrt Produkte wie z.B. Stromgeneratoren, stromsparende Heizregler und Heizkörper, Stromzähler, LED-Lichter – sprich: alle Geräte, die beim Stromsparen helfen – nachgefragt werden. Hierzu wird es sicherlich einige Angebote bei Amazon geben. Daneben erwarten wir Rabatte für derzeit gut nachgefragte Produkte aus den Bereichen Haushalt, Gesundheit und Freizeit: Heißluftfritteusen, PlayStation 5, Streaming-Geräte, Webcams, elektrische Heizdecken, Echo Dot und smarte Türklingeln. Nicht zuletzt wird es vermutlich wie schon im Vorjahr Angebote zu Marken-Smartphones und -Notebooks geben.
Fake-Shops bei Amazon – So schützen Sie sich vor der Betrugsmasche
Black Weeks: Media Markt & Saturn mit Top-Deals schon vor dem Black Friday