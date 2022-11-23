Amazon Black Friday Woche: Das sind die besten Technik-Deals

Der Amazon Black Friday startet heute Mitternacht. Schon jetzt läuft die Black Friday Woche mit vielen Rabatten und Geschenkideen. Wir zeigen eine Auswahl der besten Tagesangebote aus den Kategorien Technik, IT, Smartphones und Smarthome. Heute unter den Highlights: PlayStation Plus Guthaben, Webcam, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, iPad 9, Microsoft 365, Heißluftfritteuse, Heizlüfter und Solar-Stromgeneratoren.

Direkt zur Black Friday Woche bei Amazon

Die besten Angebote am Mittwoch

Topseller während der Black Friday Woche

Amazon Geräte

Router

Haushalt, Freizeit & Gesundheit

Software

Apple Geräte & Apple Zubehör

Smartphones

Laptops & Tablets

Fernseher & Beamer

Audio (Lautsprecher, Kopfhörer, Soundbars)

Computer Zubehör

Monitore

Speichermedien

CPUs

Gaming Laptops & PCs

Gaming Zubehör



Ein Hinweis zu den Preisen bei Amazon: Bei dem dargestellten Streichpreis handelt es sich nicht etwa um den vorigen Preis, sondern um den letzt-besten Angebotspreis des Artikels. So will Amazon wahrscheinlich zeigen, dass es das Produkt noch nie günstiger gab.

Welche Angebote erwarten wir an Black Friday?

Mittlerweile gibt es nur noch wenige Shops, die nicht an der Rabattaktion “Black Friday” teilnehmen, die jedes Jahr das Weihnachtsgeschäft einläutet. Der Versandriese Amazon startete am Freitag, 18. November die große Black Friday-Woche mit Countdown-Angeboten. Am Freitag, den 25. November findet dann der eigentliche Black Friday statt. Die Aktion endet schließlich mit dem Cyber Monday am 28. November.

Aufgrund der aktuellen Krise (Inflation, Ukraine-Krieg, gestiegene Energiepreise) ist der allgemeine Konsumrausch verständlicherweise gedämpft. Durch die besondere Situation dürften jedoch vermehrt Produkte wie z.B. Stromgeneratoren, stromsparende Heizregler und Heizkörper, Stromzähler, LED-Lichter – sprich: alle Geräte, die beim Stromsparen helfen – nachgefragt werden. Hierzu wird es sicherlich einige Angebote bei Amazon geben. Daneben erwarten wir Rabatte für derzeit gut nachgefragte Produkte aus den Bereichen Haushalt, Gesundheit und Freizeit: Heißluftfritteusen, PlayStation 5, Streaming-Geräte, Webcams, elektrische Heizdecken, Echo Dot und smarte Türklingeln. Nicht zuletzt wird es vermutlich wie schon im Vorjahr Angebote zu Marken-Smartphones und -Notebooks geben.

Fake-Shops bei Amazon – So schützen Sie sich vor der Betrugsmasche

Black Weeks: Media Markt & Saturn mit Top-Deals schon vor dem Black Friday

November-Mania: Teufel-Produkte bis zu 43 Prozent günstiger