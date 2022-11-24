Amazon Black Friday gestartet: Diese Deals dürfen Sie nicht verpassen!

Der Black Friday bei Amazon.de ist da! Er läuft schon seit heute Mitternacht und wird bis Freitag Nacht andauern. Wir zeigen eine Auswahl der besten Tagesangebote aus den Kategorien Technik, IT, Smartphones und Smarthome. Heute unter den Highlights: iPhones, iPad 9, PlayStation Plus Abos, Webcams, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Microsoft 365, Fire TV, Heißluftfritteuse, Heizlüfter und Solar-Stromgeneratoren. Direkt zu den Black Friday Deals bei Amazon

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote auf Apple Geräte & Apple Zubehör

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote auf Amazon Geräte

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Router

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Haushalt, Freizeit & Gesundheit

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Smart Home

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Software

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Smartphones

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Smartwatches

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Laptops & Tablets

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Fernseher & Beamer

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Kopfhörer (In-Ear und Over-Ear)

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Lautsprecher und Soundbars

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Computer Zubehör

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Speichermedien



Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: CPUs

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Gaming Laptops & PCs

Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Gaming Zubehör



Ein Hinweis zu den Preisen bei Amazon: Bei dem dargestellten Streichpreis handelt es sich nicht etwa um den vorigen Preis, sondern um den besten Angebotspreis des Artikels innerhalb der letzten 30 Tage.

Welche Angebote erwarten wir an Black Friday?

Mittlerweile gibt es nur noch wenige Shops, die nicht an der Rabattaktion “Black Friday” teilnehmen, die jedes Jahr das Weihnachtsgeschäft einläutet. Der Versandriese Amazon startete am Freitag, 18. November die große Black Friday-Woche mit Countdown-Angeboten. Von Donnerstag, 24. November bis Freitag, 25. November findet dann der eigentliche Black Friday statt. Die Aktion endet schließlich mit dem Cyber Monday am 28. November.

Aufgrund der aktuellen Krise (Inflation, Ukraine-Krieg, gestiegene Energiepreise) ist der allgemeine Konsumrausch verständlicherweise gedämpft. Durch die besondere Situation dürften jedoch vermehrt Produkte wie z.B. Stromgeneratoren, stromsparende Heizregler und Heizkörper, Stromzähler, LED-Lichter – sprich: alle Geräte, die beim Stromsparen helfen – nachgefragt werden. Hierzu wird es sicherlich einige Angebote bei Amazon geben. Daneben erwarten wir Rabatte für derzeit gut nachgefragte Produkte aus den Bereichen Haushalt, Gesundheit und Freizeit: Heißluftfritteusen, PlayStation 5, Streaming-Geräte, Webcams, elektrische Heizdecken, Echo Dot und smarte Türklingeln. Nicht zuletzt wird es vermutlich wie schon im Vorjahr Angebote zu Marken-Smartphones und -Notebooks geben.

