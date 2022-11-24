Amazon Black Friday gestartet: Diese Deals dürfen Sie nicht verpassen!

Der Black Friday bei Amazon.de ist da! Er läuft schon seit heute Mitternacht und wird bis Freitag Nacht andauern. Wir zeigen eine Auswahl der besten Tagesangebote aus den Kategorien Technik, IT, Smartphones und Smarthome. Heute unter den Highlights: iPhones, iPad 9, PlayStation Plus Abos, Webcams, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Microsoft 365, Fire TV, Heißluftfritteuse, Heizlüfter und Solar-Stromgeneratoren. Direkt zu den Black Friday Deals bei Amazon
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote auf Apple Geräte & Apple Zubehör
- Apple iPad 2021 (10,2″, Wi-Fi, 64 GB) für 327 statt 380 Euro
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro (512 GB) für 1.259 statt 1.499 Euro
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max für 1.599 statt 1.829 Euro
- Apple Watch Series 6 ab 393 statt 779 Euro
- Apple Watch Series 7 für 399,99 Euro statt 459 Euro
- Apple Watch SE für 299 statt 369 Euro
- Apple Leder Case (für iPhone 12) für 39,99 statt 69 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote auf Amazon Geräte
- Fire TV Stick 4K für 24,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max für 34,99 statt 64,99 Euro
- Fire TV Cube mit Alexa für 59,99 statt 119,99 Euro
- Der neue Echo Dot (5. Generation) für 24,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Der neue Echo Dot (5. Gen) mit Uhr für 39,99 statt 69,99 Euro
- Echo Dot (3. Gen.) für 17,99 statt 33,99 Euro
- Echo (4. Generation) für 59,99 statt 74,99 Euro
- Echo Show 5 für 34,99 statt 84,99 Euro
- Echo Auto für 29,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 für 169,99 statt 249,99 Euro
- Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) für 115 statt 150 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Router
- AVM FRITZ!Box 6660 Cable für 189,99 statt 269 Euro
- AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 für 179,99 statt 259 Euro
- AVM FRITZ!Box 7530 Wifi 6 für 134,99 statt 199 Euro
- AVM FRITZ!WLAN Repeater 3000 für 98,99 statt 129 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Haushalt, Freizeit & Gesundheit
- Bosch Professional Akkuschrauber für 52 statt 68 Euro
- Amazfit Digitale Personenwaage für 42 statt 49,90 Euro
- Gigaset C430A Schnurloses Telefon für 53,57 statt 65 Euro
- COSORI Lite Heißluftfritteuse 3.8L für 88 statt 110 Euro
- Bosch Akku-Staubsauger für 140 statt 173 Euro
- Solar Powerbank 26800mAh für 42,49 statt 52,99 Euro
- Heizlüfter Energiesparend 2000W für 43,86 statt 54,99 Euro
- VTOMan Powerstation 2200 für 1.199 Euro statt 1.899 Euro
- maXpeedingrods Stromgenerator 3300W für 820 statt 920 Euro
- maXpeedingrods Stromgenerator 3500W für 600 statt 700 Euro
- Jackery Solargenerator 500 für 749 statt 946 Euro
- Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 4 Pro für 749 statt 799 Euro
- Xiaomi Electric Scooter Pro 2 für 549 statt 599 Euro
- Led Streifen mit Fernbedienung für 14,99 statt 19,99 Euro
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean für 85 statt 99,95 Euro
- De’Longhi Magnifica Kaffeevollautomat für 370 statt 449 Euro
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Kaffeevollautomat für 370 statt 445 Euro
- Siemens Kaffeevollautomat EQ.6 für 733,49 statt 804 Euro
- Alle Kaffeemaschinen
- Miele Frontlader Waschmaschine für 698 statt 779 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Smart Home
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Software
- Guthaben für PlayStation Plus Essential für 40,50 statt 60 Euro
- Guthaben für Angebot PlayStation Plus Extra für 67,50 statt 100 Euro
- Guthaben für PlayStation Plus Premium für 76,41 statt 120 Euro
- Microsoft Office 365 Single für 51,67 statt 60 Euro
- Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student für 82,99 statt 149 Euro
- McAfee Total Protection für 13,96 statt 99,95 Euro
- Norton 360 Premium für 18,67 statt 39,99 Euro
- Norton 360 Deluxe für 17,97 statt 34,99 Euro
- Steuer Software
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6a für 343 statt 459 Euro
- Xiaomi 12+Kopfhörer für 599,90 statt 849,99 Euro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 + Kopfhörer für 179,90 statt 249,9 Euro
- Sony Xperia PRO-I für 1.199 statt 1799 Euro
- Sony Xperia 1 III 5G für 777 statt 1299 Euro
- HUAWEI nova 9 SE Smartphone für 179 statt 349 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Smartwatches
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Laptops & Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite für 249 statt 299 Euro
- Acer Swift 1 Ultrabook / Laptop für 299 statt 699 Euro
- Acer Aspire 3 Laptop für 399 statt 549 Euro
- Acer Chromebook 314 Laptop für 199 statt 349 Euro
- HP Laptop | 17,3 für 429 statt 599 Euro
- LG Gram Ultralight Notebook für 1.299 statt 1849 Euro
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus für 189 statt 229 Euro
- Xiaomi Book Windows Tablet für 600 statt 700 Euro
- Das neue Fire HD 8-Tablet für 55 statt 115 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Fernseher & Beamer
- Samsung QLED 4K Q95T 65 Zoll für 888 statt 1.111 Euro
- Samsung QLED 4K 75 Zoll für 1299 statt 2799 Euro
- LG Beamer Full HD LED für 699 statt 899 Euro
- Anker Nebula Beamer für 379,99 statt 499,99 Euro
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K für 25 statt 55 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Kopfhörer (In-Ear und Over-Ear)
- Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition für 80 statt 107,90 Euro
- Beats Studio Buds für 104,71 statt 190 Euro
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer für 222 statt
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds für 151,99 statt 279,95 Euro
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM Kopfhörer für 244,99 statt 399 Euro
- Philips Fidelio Over-Ear für 99,99 statt 299,99 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Lautsprecher und Soundbars
- Marshall Acton II BT Lautsprecher für 195,90 statt 249 Euro
- BOSE Soundbar 500 für 399,95 statt 599,95 Euro
- JBL Xtreme 2 Musikbox für 189,99 statt 299 Euro
- JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Box wasserdicht für 85 statt 129 Euro
- Philips Internet-Radio für 114,99 statt 189,99 Euro
- Soundcore BT Lautsprecher für 69,99 statt 109,99 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Computer Zubehör
- Kabellose Maus für 11,74 statt 14,99 Euro
- CHERRY Tastatur- und Maus-Set für 72,65 statt 109,99 Euro
- Trust Tolar Full HD Webcam 1080p für 28 statt 35 Euro
- Logitech Webcam für 119,99 statt 269 Euro
- EMEET 1080P Webcam für 38 statt 49 Euro
- Logitech HD PRO Webcam für 49,99 statt 109 Euro
- Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub für 49,99 statt 218,85 Euro
- Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse für 33,52 statt 119,99 Euro
- PASONOMI kabellose Maus für 12 statt 15 Euro
- Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard für 22,99 statt 59,99 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Speichermedien
- SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Speicherkarte 400 GB für 33 statt 59 Euro
- SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD für 449,99 statt 939,99 Euro
- SanDisk Extreme 4 TB Portable SSD für 399,99 statt 817,99 Euro
- SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 4 TB interne SSD für 319 statt 499,99 Euro
- WD_BLACK Game Drive SSD 4 TB externe SSD für 447 statt 939,99 Euro
- Alle Speichermedien
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: CPUs
- Intel Core i7-12700 (12. Gen.) für 386,99 Euro statt 442,04 Euro
- Intel Core i5-12400 (12. Gen.) für 221,69 Euro statt 265,99 Euro
- Intel Core i5-11400F (11. Gen.) für 152,69 Euro statt 163,89 Euro
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Gaming Laptops & PCs
- Asus ROG Strix 17 Gaming Laptop für 1499 statt 1999 Euro
- Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop für 999 statt 1199 Euro
- Megaport Gaming PC Intel Core i9 für 2549 statt 3099 Euro
- Mehr Gaming-Laptops und -PCs bis zu 40 % reduziert
Beste Amazon Black Friday Angebote: Gaming Zubehör
- Predator Gaming Monitor 24,5 Zoll für 158 statt 299 Euro
- HUAWEI MateView Curved Monitor für 229 statt 399 Euro
- Logitech Gaming-Headset für 69,99 statt 149 Euro
- Razer Headset für Xbox Series X für 84,99 statt 169,99 Euro
- Wireless Controller für Xbox One für 35 statt 46 Euro
Ein Hinweis zu den Preisen bei Amazon: Bei dem dargestellten Streichpreis handelt es sich nicht etwa um den vorigen Preis, sondern um den besten Angebotspreis des Artikels innerhalb der letzten 30 Tage.
Welche Angebote erwarten wir an Black Friday?
Mittlerweile gibt es nur noch wenige Shops, die nicht an der Rabattaktion “Black Friday” teilnehmen, die jedes Jahr das Weihnachtsgeschäft einläutet. Der Versandriese Amazon startete am Freitag, 18. November die große Black Friday-Woche mit Countdown-Angeboten. Von Donnerstag, 24. November bis Freitag, 25. November findet dann der eigentliche Black Friday statt. Die Aktion endet schließlich mit dem Cyber Monday am 28. November.
Aufgrund der aktuellen Krise (Inflation, Ukraine-Krieg, gestiegene Energiepreise) ist der allgemeine Konsumrausch verständlicherweise gedämpft. Durch die besondere Situation dürften jedoch vermehrt Produkte wie z.B. Stromgeneratoren, stromsparende Heizregler und Heizkörper, Stromzähler, LED-Lichter – sprich: alle Geräte, die beim Stromsparen helfen – nachgefragt werden. Hierzu wird es sicherlich einige Angebote bei Amazon geben. Daneben erwarten wir Rabatte für derzeit gut nachgefragte Produkte aus den Bereichen Haushalt, Gesundheit und Freizeit: Heißluftfritteusen, PlayStation 5, Streaming-Geräte, Webcams, elektrische Heizdecken, Echo Dot und smarte Türklingeln. Nicht zuletzt wird es vermutlich wie schon im Vorjahr Angebote zu Marken-Smartphones und -Notebooks geben.
