Windows 11: So einfach gibt es einen Leistungs-Boost für Intel-Grafikkarten

Amazing performance boost with DXVK! From 57k to 153k points in 3DMark03 with an Arc A380.



Sidenote: Deactivating "Memory integrity" in Windows 11 brings about 2-3k points (D3D9 and DXVK).#dxvk #arc #a380 #3dmark03 pic.twitter.com/48jbFO9yGx