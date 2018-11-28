Windows 10 Version 1809: Neues Intel-Microcode-Update

Windows 10 Oktober-2018-Update erhält ein neues Intel-Microcode-Update veröffentlicht, welches vor Spectre und L1TF schützt.
Microsoft hat für Nutzer von Windows 10 Oktober 2018 Update (Windows 10 Version 1809) das Update KB4465065 freigegeben, welches auch auf Betriebssystemebene den Schutz vor der CPU-Lücke Spectre Variant 3a, Spectre Variant 4 und der im August 2018 bekannt gewordenen Anfälligkeit Foreshadow bzw. L1TF (L1 Terminal Fault) verbessert. Das Update ist auch für die Nutzung unter Windows Server 2019 geeignet.
Die Aktualisierung wird über Windows Update ausgeliefert. Alternativ können Sie das Update auch hier im Microsoft Software Katalog in den drei Varianten x86, x64 und für Windows Server 2019 x64 herunterladen und manuell installieren.
Das Microcode-Update ist für die Intel-CPUs der 6ten, 7ten und 8ten Intel-Core-Generation, für die Xeon-Prozessor-Familie und für Pentium-Gold-CPUs geeignet. Das Update sollte auch nur dann installiert werden, wenn eine dieser CPUs im System steckt.
Konkret sollte es sich dabei um eine CPU mit einem der folgenden Code-Namen handeln:
Skylake U23e
Skylake U
Skylake Y
Skylake H
Skylake S
Kaby Lake U
Kaby Lake U23e
Kaby Lake Y
Coffee Lake H (6+2)
Coffee Lake S (6+2)
Coffee Lake S (6+2)
Xeon E
Coffee Lake S (4+2)
Xeon E
Coffee Lake S (6+2) x/KBP
Coffee Lake S (4+2)
Broadwell Server E, EP, EP4S
Broadwell Server EX
Skylake Server SP (H0, M0, U0)
Skylake D (Bakerville)
Hier die vollständige Liste der CPUs, die durch das Update unterstützt werden:
|
Code name
|
Product collection
|
Product names
|
CPUID
|
Intel microcode update revision
|
Skylake U23e
|
6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family
|
Intel® Core™ Processor I7-6560U, I7-6567U, I7-6650U, I7-6660U Intel® Core™ Processor I5-6260U, I5-6267U, I5-6287U, I5-6360U Intel® Core™ Processor I3-6167U
|
406E3
|
0xC6
|
Skylake U
|
6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
|
Intel® Core™ Processor i7-6500U, i7-6510U, i7-6600U Intel® Core™ Processor i5-6200U, i5-6210U, i5-6300U, i5-6310U Intel® Core™ Processor i3-6100U, i3-6110U Intel® Pentium® Processor 4405U, 4415U Intel® Celeron® Processor 3855U, 3865U, 3955U, 3965U
|
406E3
|
0xC6
|
Skylake Y
|
6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family
|
Intel® Core™ Processor m7-6Y75 Intel® Core™ Processor m5-6Y54, m5-6Y57 Intel® Core™ Processor m3-6Y30 Intel® Pentium® Processor 4405Y
|
406E3
|
0xC6
|
Skylake H
|
6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family
|
Intel® Core™ Processor i7-6700HQ, i7-6770HQ, i7-6820HK, i7-6820HQ, i7-6870HQ, i7-6920HQ, i7-6970HQ Intel® Core™ Processor i5-6300HQ, i5-6350HQ, i5-6440HQ Intel® Core™ Processor i3-6100H
|
506E3
|
0xC6
|
Skylake S
|
6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family
|
Intel® Core™ Processor i7-6700, i7-6700K, i7-6700T Intel® Core™ Processor i5-6400, i5-6400T, i5-6500, i5-6500T , i5-6600, i5-6600K, i5-6600T Intel® Core™ Processor i3-6100, i3-6100T, i3-6120, i3-6120T, i3-6300, i3-6300T, i3-6320, i3-6320T Intel® Pentium® Processor G4400, G4400T, G4420, G4420T, G4500, G4500T, G4520, G4520T, G4540 Intel® Celeron® Processor G3900, G3900T, G3920, G3920T, G3940
|
506E3
|
0xC6
|
Kaby Lake U
|
7th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family
|
Intel® Core™ Processor i7-7500U, i7-7510U, i7-7600U Intel® Core™ Processor i5-7200U, i5-7210U, i5-7300U, i5-7500U Intel® Core™ Processor i3-7007U, i3-7100U, i3-7110U, i3-7130U Intel® Pentium® Processor 4415U Intel® Celeron® Processor 3865U, 3965U
|
806E9
|
0x8E
|
Kaby Lake U23e
|
7th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family
|
Intel® Core™ Processor i7-7560U, i7-7567U, i7-7660U Intel® Core™ Processor i5-7260U, i5-7267U, i5-7287U, i5-7360U Intel® Core™ Processor i3-7167U
|
806E9
|
0x8E
|
Kaby Lake Y
|
7th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family
|
Intel® Core™ Processor i7-7Y75 Intel® Core™ Processor i5-7Y54, i5-7Y57 Intel® Core™ Processor M3-7Y30, M3-7Y30 Intel® Pentium® Processor 4410Y, 4415Y Intel® Celeron® Processor 3965Y
|
806E9
|
0x8E
|
Coffee Lake H (6+2)
|
8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family
|
Intel® Core™ Processor i9-8950HK Intel® Core™ Processor i7-8700B, i7-8750H, i7-8850H Intel® Core™ Processor i5-8300H, i5-8400B, i5-8400H, i5-8500B
|
906EA
|
0x96
|
Coffee Lake S (6+2)
|
8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family
|
Intel® Core™ Processor i7-8670, i7-8670T, i7-8700, i7-8700K, i7-8700T Intel® Core™ Processor i5-8400, i5-8400T, i5-8420, i5-8420T, i5-8500 , i5-8500T, i5-8550, i5-8600, i5-8600K, i5-8600T, i5-8650, i5-8650K
|
906EA
|
0x96
|
Coffee Lake S (6+2) Xeon E
|
Intel® Xeon® Processor E Family
|
Intel® Xeon® Processor E-2176M, E-2186M
|
906EA
|
0x96
|
Coffee Lake S (4+2) Xeon E
|
Intel® Xeon® Processor E Family
|
TBD
|
906EA
|
0x96
|
Coffee Lake S (6+2) x/KBP
|
8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family
|
TBD
|
906EA
|
0x96
|
Coffee Lake S (4+2)
|
8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family Intel® Pentium® Gold Processor Series Intel® Celeron® Processor G Series
|
Intel® Core™ Processor i3-8000, i3-8000T, i3-8020, i3-8100, i3-8100, i3-8100T, i3-8120, i3-8300, i3-8300T, i3-8350K Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400, G5400T, G5400T, G5420, G5420T, G5420T, G5500, G5500T, G5600 Intel® Celeron® Processor G4900, G4900T, G4920
|
906EB
|
0x8E
|
Broadwell Server E, EP, EP4S
|
Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v4 Family
|
Intel® Xeon® Processor v4 E5-2603, E5-2608L, E5-2609, E5-2618L, E5-2620, E5-2623, E5-2628L, E5-2630L, E5-2630, E5-2637, E5-2640, E5-2643, E5-2648L, E5-2650L, E5-2650, E5-2658, E5-2660, E5-2667, E5-2679, E5-2680, E5-2683, E5-2690, E5-2695, E5-2697A, E5-2697, E5-2698, E5-2699A, E5-2699, E5-2699R, E5-4628L
|
406F1
|
0xB00002E
|
Broadwell Server EX
|
Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v4 Family
|
Intel® Xeon® Processor v4 E7-4809, E7-4820, E7-4830, E7-4850, E7-8855, E7-8860, E7-8867, E7-8870, E7-8880, E7-8890, E7-8891, E7-8893, E7-8894
|
406F1
|
0xB00002E
|
Skylake Server SP (H0, M0, U0)
|
Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors
|
Intel® Xeon® Platinum Processor 8153, 8156, 8158, 8160, 8160F, 8160M, 8160T, 8164, 8168, 8170, 8170M, 8176, 8176F, 8176M, 8180, 8180M Intel® Xeon® Gold Processor 5115, 5118, 5119T, 5120, 5120T, 5122, 6126, 6126F, 6126T, 6128, 6130, 6130F, 6130T, 6132, 6134, 6134M, 6136, 6138, 6138F, 6138T, 6140, 6140M, 6142, 6142F, 6142M, 6144, 6146, 6148, 6148F, 6150, 6152, 6154 Intel® Xeon® Silver Processor 4108, 4109T, 4110, 4112, 4114, 4114T, 4116, 4116T Intel® Xeon® Bronze Processor 3104, 3106
|
50654
|
0x200004D
|
Skylake D (Bakerville)
|
Intel® Xeon® Processor D Family
|
Intel® Xeon® Processor D-2123IT, D-2141I, D-2142IT, D-2143IT, D-2145NT, D-2146NT, D-2161I, D-2163IT, D-2166NT, D-2173IT, D-2177NT, D-2183IT, D-2187NT
|
50654
|
0x200004D