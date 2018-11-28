Home > Computer & Technik > Betriebssystem & Software > Windows
Windows 10 Version 1809: Neues Intel-Microcode-Update

28.11.2018 | 12:44 Uhr |

Windows 10 Oktober-2018-Update erhält ein neues Intel-Microcode-Update veröffentlicht, welches vor Spectre und L1TF schützt.

Microsoft hat für Nutzer von Windows 10 Oktober 2018 Update (Windows 10 Version 1809) das Update KB4465065 freigegeben, welches auch auf Betriebssystemebene den Schutz vor der CPU-Lücke Spectre Variant 3a, Spectre Variant 4 und der im August 2018 bekannt gewordenen Anfälligkeit Foreshadow bzw. L1TF (L1 Terminal Fault) verbessert. Das Update ist auch für die Nutzung unter Windows Server 2019 geeignet.

Die Aktualisierung wird über Windows Update ausgeliefert. Alternativ können Sie das Update auch hier im Microsoft Software Katalog in den drei Varianten x86, x64 und für Windows Server 2019 x64 herunterladen und manuell installieren.

Das Microcode-Update ist für die Intel-CPUs der 6ten, 7ten und 8ten Intel-Core-Generation, für die Xeon-Prozessor-Familie und für Pentium-Gold-CPUs geeignet. Das Update sollte auch nur dann installiert werden, wenn eine dieser CPUs im System steckt.

Konkret sollte es sich dabei um eine CPU mit einem der folgenden Code-Namen handeln:

Hier die vollständige Liste der CPUs, die durch das Update unterstützt werden:

Code name

Product collection

Product names

CPUID

Intel microcode update revision

Skylake U23e

6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

Intel® Core™ Processor I7-6560U, I7-6567U, I7-6650U, I7-6660U Intel® Core™ Processor I5-6260U, I5-6267U, I5-6287U, I5-6360U Intel® Core™ Processor I3-6167U

406E3

0xC6

Skylake U

6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

Intel® Core™ Processor i7-6500U, i7-6510U, i7-6600U Intel® Core™ Processor i5-6200U, i5-6210U, i5-6300U, i5-6310U Intel® Core™ Processor i3-6100U, i3-6110U Intel® Pentium® Processor 4405U, 4415U Intel® Celeron® Processor 3855U, 3865U, 3955U, 3965U

406E3

0xC6

Skylake Y

6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

Intel® Core™ Processor m7-6Y75 Intel® Core™ Processor m5-6Y54, m5-6Y57 Intel® Core™ Processor m3-6Y30 Intel® Pentium® Processor 4405Y

406E3

0xC6

Skylake H

6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

Intel® Core™ Processor i7-6700HQ, i7-6770HQ, i7-6820HK, i7-6820HQ, i7-6870HQ, i7-6920HQ, i7-6970HQ Intel® Core™ Processor i5-6300HQ, i5-6350HQ, i5-6440HQ Intel® Core™ Processor i3-6100H

506E3

0xC6

Skylake S

6th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

Intel® Core™ Processor i7-6700, i7-6700K, i7-6700T Intel® Core™ Processor i5-6400, i5-6400T, i5-6500, i5-6500T , i5-6600, i5-6600K, i5-6600T Intel® Core™ Processor i3-6100, i3-6100T, i3-6120, i3-6120T, i3-6300, i3-6300T, i3-6320, i3-6320T Intel® Pentium® Processor G4400, G4400T, G4420, G4420T, G4500, G4500T, G4520, G4520T, G4540 Intel® Celeron® Processor G3900, G3900T, G3920, G3920T, G3940

506E3

0xC6

Kaby Lake U

7th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

Intel® Core™ Processor i7-7500U, i7-7510U, i7-7600U Intel® Core™ Processor i5-7200U, i5-7210U, i5-7300U, i5-7500U Intel® Core™ Processor i3-7007U, i3-7100U, i3-7110U, i3-7130U Intel® Pentium® Processor 4415U Intel® Celeron® Processor 3865U, 3965U

806E9

0x8E

Kaby Lake U23e

7th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

Intel® Core™ Processor i7-7560U, i7-7567U, i7-7660U Intel® Core™ Processor i5-7260U, i5-7267U, i5-7287U, i5-7360U Intel® Core™ Processor i3-7167U

806E9

0x8E

Kaby Lake Y

7th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

Intel® Core™ Processor i7-7Y75 Intel® Core™ Processor i5-7Y54, i5-7Y57 Intel® Core™ Processor M3-7Y30, M3-7Y30 Intel® Pentium® Processor 4410Y, 4415Y Intel® Celeron® Processor 3965Y

806E9

0x8E

Coffee Lake H (6+2)

8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

Intel® Core™ Processor i9-8950HK Intel® Core™ Processor i7-8700B, i7-8750H, i7-8850H Intel® Core™ Processor i5-8300H, i5-8400B, i5-8400H, i5-8500B

906EA

0x96

Coffee Lake S (6+2)

8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

Intel® Core™ Processor i7-8670, i7-8670T, i7-8700, i7-8700K, i7-8700T Intel® Core™ Processor i5-8400, i5-8400T, i5-8420, i5-8420T, i5-8500 , i5-8500T, i5-8550, i5-8600, i5-8600K, i5-8600T, i5-8650, i5-8650K

906EA

0x96

Coffee Lake S (6+2) Xeon E

Intel® Xeon® Processor E Family

Intel® Xeon® Processor E-2176M, E-2186M

906EA

0x96

Coffee Lake S (4+2) Xeon E

Intel® Xeon® Processor E Family

TBD

906EA

0x96

Coffee Lake S (6+2) x/KBP

8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

TBD

906EA

0x96

Coffee Lake S (4+2)

8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family Intel® Pentium® Gold Processor Series Intel® Celeron® Processor G Series

Intel® Core™ Processor i3-8000, i3-8000T, i3-8020, i3-8100, i3-8100, i3-8100T, i3-8120, i3-8300, i3-8300T, i3-8350K Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400, G5400T, G5400T, G5420, G5420T, G5420T, G5500, G5500T, G5600 Intel® Celeron® Processor G4900, G4900T, G4920

906EB

0x8E

Broadwell Server E, EP, EP4S

Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v4 Family

Intel® Xeon® Processor v4 E5-2603, E5-2608L, E5-2609, E5-2618L, E5-2620, E5-2623, E5-2628L, E5-2630L, E5-2630, E5-2637, E5-2640, E5-2643, E5-2648L, E5-2650L, E5-2650, E5-2658, E5-2660, E5-2667, E5-2679, E5-2680, E5-2683, E5-2690, E5-2695, E5-2697A, E5-2697, E5-2698, E5-2699A, E5-2699, E5-2699R, E5-4628L

406F1

0xB00002E

Broadwell Server EX

Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v4 Family

Intel® Xeon® Processor v4 E7-4809, E7-4820, E7-4830, E7-4850, E7-8855, E7-8860, E7-8867, E7-8870, E7-8880, E7-8890, E7-8891, E7-8893, E7-8894

406F1

0xB00002E

Skylake Server SP (H0, M0, U0)

Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

Intel® Xeon® Platinum Processor 8153, 8156, 8158, 8160, 8160F, 8160M, 8160T, 8164, 8168, 8170, 8170M, 8176, 8176F, 8176M, 8180, 8180M Intel® Xeon® Gold Processor 5115, 5118, 5119T, 5120, 5120T, 5122, 6126, 6126F, 6126T, 6128, 6130, 6130F, 6130T, 6132, 6134, 6134M, 6136, 6138, 6138F, 6138T, 6140, 6140M, 6142, 6142F, 6142M, 6144, 6146, 6148, 6148F, 6150, 6152, 6154 Intel® Xeon® Silver Processor 4108, 4109T, 4110, 4112, 4114, 4114T, 4116, 4116T Intel® Xeon® Bronze Processor 3104, 3106

50654

0x200004D

Skylake D (Bakerville)

Intel® Xeon® Processor D Family

Intel® Xeon® Processor D-2123IT, D-2141I, D-2142IT, D-2143IT, D-2145NT, D-2146NT, D-2161I, D-2163IT, D-2166NT, D-2173IT, D-2177NT, D-2183IT, D-2187NT

50654

0x200004D

