Dice Awards 2019: God of War räumt ab

Denise Bergert

Bei den Dice Awards 2019 konnte God of War ganze neun Preise abräumen. Der Titel wurde unter anderem zum Game of the Year gekürt.

God of War räumte bei den diesjährigen Dice Awards neun Awards ab.

In dieser Woche wurden in den USA zum 22. Mal die Dice Awards vergeben . Der Preis der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) würdigt PC- und Videospiele sowie deren Entwickler in insgesamt 23 Kategorien. Diesjähriger Abräumer war das Action-Adventure God of War von Sony Interactive Entertainment und SIE Santa Monica Studio. Der Titel heimste insgesamt neun Preise ein und wurde unter anderem zum Game of the Year gekürt. Welche Spiele in diesem Jahr noch ausgezeichnet wurden, zeigt die folgende Übersicht:

Game of the Year: God of War

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: God of War

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: God of War

Portable Game of the Year: Florence

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Celeste

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Beat Saber

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Tónandi

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Fortnite

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Into the Breach

Sports Game of the Year: Mario Tennis Aces

Role-Playing Game of the Year: Monster Hunter: World

Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 4

Fighting Game of the Year: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Family Game of the Year: Unravel Two

Adventure Game of the Year: God of War

Action Game of the Year: Celeste

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story: God of War

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: God of War

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: God of War

Outstanding Achievement in Character: God of War - Kratos

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: God of War

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Marvel’s Spider-Man

