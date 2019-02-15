Dice Awards 2019: God of War räumt ab

Bei den Dice Awards 2019 konnte God of War ganze neun Preise abräumen. Der Titel wurde unter anderem zum Game of the Year gekürt.
In dieser Woche wurden in den USA zum 22. Mal die Dice Awards vergeben . Der Preis der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) würdigt PC- und Videospiele sowie deren Entwickler in insgesamt 23 Kategorien. Diesjähriger Abräumer war das Action-Adventure God of War von Sony Interactive Entertainment und SIE Santa Monica Studio. Der Titel heimste insgesamt neun Preise ein und wurde unter anderem zum Game of the Year gekürt. Welche Spiele in diesem Jahr noch ausgezeichnet wurden, zeigt die folgende Übersicht:
-
Game of the Year: God of War
-
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: God of War
-
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: God of War
-
Portable Game of the Year: Florence
-
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Celeste
-
Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Beat Saber
-
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Tónandi
-
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Fortnite
-
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Into the Breach
-
Sports Game of the Year: Mario Tennis Aces
-
Role-Playing Game of the Year: Monster Hunter: World
-
Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 4
-
Fighting Game of the Year: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
-
Family Game of the Year: Unravel Two
-
Adventure Game of the Year: God of War
-
Action Game of the Year: Celeste
-
Outstanding Technical Achievement: Red Dead Redemption 2
-
Outstanding Achievement in Story: God of War
-
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: God of War
-
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: God of War
-
Outstanding Achievement in Character: God of War - Kratos
-
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: God of War
-
Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Marvel’s Spider-Man
