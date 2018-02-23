D.I.C.E. Awards 2018: Das sind die Gewinner

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" wurde bei den diesjährigen D.I.C.E. Awards zum Spiel des Jahres gekürt.
Die D.I.C.E. Awards, ehemals als Interactive Achievements Awards bekannt, werden bereits seit 2002 im Rahmen des DICE Summit an die besten Computer- und Videospiele vergeben. Zu den großen Abräumern der diesjährigen – mittlerweile 21. D.I.C.E. Awards – zählt Nintendo . Ganze vier Awards konnte das japanische Traditionsunternehmen für sein Action-Adventure "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild " mit nach Hause nehmen. Das neue Link-Abenteuer wurde unter anderem zum Spiel des Jahres und zum besten Adventure-Games des Jahres gekürt. Weitere Auszeichnungen erhielt "Zelda" für das beste Spiele-Design und die beste Spiele-Regie.
Nintendo räumte bei der gestrigen Verleihung außerdem mit "Fire Emblem Heroes" den Preis für das beste Mobile-Game und mit "Metroid: Samus Return" die Auszeichnung für das beste Handheld-Spiel ab. Als bestes Rennspiel wurde "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" ausgezeichnet, der Preis für das beste Sound-Design ging an "Super Mario Odyssey".
Als Newcomer konnte sich das kleine kanadische Entwicklerstudio MDHR mit "Cuphead" etablieren. Der Titel gewann gleich drei Awards. Ebenfalls gewürdigt wurden Sonys "Horizon Zero Dawn", "Lone Echo" / "Echo Arena" von Ready At Dawn und der Battle-Royale-Hit "PlayerUnknown‘s Battlegrounds". Alle Preisträger der diesjährigen D.I.C.E. Awards haben wir in der nachfolgenden Übersicht zusammengetragen:
Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)
Game of the Year:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement:
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Immersive Reality Game of the Year:
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Mobile Game of the Year:
Fire Emblem Heroes
Handheld Game of the Year:
Metroid: Samus Returns
DICE Sprite Award:
Snipperclips
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay:
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year:
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Sports Game of the Year:
FIFA 18
Role-Playing Game of the Year:
NierR: Automata
Racing Game of the Year:
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Fighting Game of the Year:
Injustice 2
Family Game of the Year:
Snipperclips
Adventure Game of the Year:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Action Game of the Year:
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Outstanding Technical Achievement:
Horizon Zero Dawn
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Horizon Zero Dawn
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design:
Super Mario Odyssey
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition:
Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Character:
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction:
Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Animation:
Cuphead