D.I.C.E. Awards 2018: Das sind die Gewinner

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" wurde bei den diesjährigen D.I.C.E. Awards zum Spiel des Jahres gekürt.

Vergrößern Zelda: Breath of the Wild bekommt den D.I.C.E. Award für das Spiel des Jahres. © Nintendo

Die D.I.C.E. Awards, ehemals als Interactive Achievements Awards bekannt, werden bereits seit 2002 im Rahmen des DICE Summit an die besten Computer- und Videospiele vergeben. Zu den großen Abräumern der diesjährigen – mittlerweile 21. D.I.C.E. Awards – zählt Nintendo . Ganze vier Awards konnte das japanische Traditionsunternehmen für sein Action-Adventure "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild " mit nach Hause nehmen. Das neue Link-Abenteuer wurde unter anderem zum Spiel des Jahres und zum besten Adventure-Games des Jahres gekürt. Weitere Auszeichnungen erhielt "Zelda" für das beste Spiele-Design und die beste Spiele-Regie.

Nintendo räumte bei der gestrigen Verleihung außerdem mit "Fire Emblem Heroes" den Preis für das beste Mobile-Game und mit "Metroid: Samus Return" die Auszeichnung für das beste Handheld-Spiel ab. Als bestes Rennspiel wurde "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" ausgezeichnet, der Preis für das beste Sound-Design ging an "Super Mario Odyssey".

Als Newcomer konnte sich das kleine kanadische Entwicklerstudio MDHR mit "Cuphead" etablieren. Der Titel gewann gleich drei Awards. Ebenfalls gewürdigt wurden Sonys "Horizon Zero Dawn", "Lone Echo" / "Echo Arena" von Ready At Dawn und der Battle-Royale-Hit "PlayerUnknown‘s Battlegrounds". Alle Preisträger der diesjährigen D.I.C.E. Awards haben wir in der nachfolgenden Übersicht zusammengetragen:

Game of the Year:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement:

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Immersive Reality Game of the Year:

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Mobile Game of the Year:

Fire Emblem Heroes

Handheld Game of the Year:

Metroid: Samus Returns

DICE Sprite Award:

Snipperclips

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year:

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sports Game of the Year:

FIFA 18

Role-Playing Game of the Year:

NierR: Automata

Racing Game of the Year:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Fighting Game of the Year:

Injustice 2

Family Game of the Year:

Snipperclips

Adventure Game of the Year:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

Horizon Zero Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Horizon Zero Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design:

Super Mario Odyssey

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition:

Cuphead

Outstanding Achievement in Character:

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction:

Cuphead

Outstanding Achievement in Animation:

Cuphead

Tipp : Die besten PC-Spiele aller Zeiten

